16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,1915   EUR  97,7908  

Новости

Больше новостей
В летние каникулы вы поедете отдыхать…
Комментировать
0
Кандидатура главы Тюмени Руслана Кухарука на должность губернатора Югры — это...
Комментировать
0
Как вы оцениваете 14 лет губернаторства Натальи Комаровой?
Комментировать
0
Надо ли обеспечить своих детей жильем?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Югорчан просят сохранять спокойствие во время учений силовиков

В ХМАО силовики проведут специальные учения

Югорчан просят сохранять спокойствие во время учений силовиков
Фото: pixabay

В городах и районах Югры на этой неделе пройдут антитеррористические учения. Власти просят жителей региона сохранять спокойствие и с пониманием отнестись к возможным ограничительным мерам.

В Нижневартовске 4 июня пройдут учения по практической отработке порядка действий при возникновении угроз террористического характера. Мероприятие организуют на базе физкультурно-спортивного комплекса «Юбилейный». Движение с улицы Мира на территорию Комсомольского озера планируется ограничить, сообщает телеграм-канал мэрии.

В Сургутском районе 6 июня полицейские проведут плановые тактико-специальные учения. Они пройдут в спорткомплексе «Витязь» в Белом Яре.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:02, просмотров: 102, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717248855"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717786759"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Mldh2BuGQ/+0cEQRf14VXOcwtHxm/VeAc3i2U1Nr5IEdaJVvDe/oFqbnMbblgt5vZG7kzu08ZpKLOxvUbt24WB32BgaZF1WPUDIzA1HeTiZBDrA7RZt53UYUzQHRBs3X"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Mldh2BuGQ/+0cEQRf14VXOcwtHxm/VeAc3i2U1Nr5IEdaJVvDe/oFqbnMbblgt5vZG7kzu08ZpKLOxvUbt24WB32BgaZF1WPUDIzA1HeTiZBDrA7RZt53UYUzQHRBs3X"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bafbb88a809c32458e6a15744d22f2b8.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-01 18:34:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-07 23:59:19"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717248855"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717786759"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Mldh2BuGQ/+0cEQRf14VXOcwtHxm/VeAc3i2U1Nr5IEdaJVvDe/oFqbnMbblgt5vZG7kzu08ZpKLOxvUbt24WB32BgaZF1WPUDIzA1HeTiZBDrA7RZt53UYUzQHRBs3X"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Mldh2BuGQ/+0cEQRf14VXOcwtHxm/VeAc3i2U1Nr5IEdaJVvDe/oFqbnMbblgt5vZG7kzu08ZpKLOxvUbt24WB32BgaZF1WPUDIzA1HeTiZBDrA7RZt53UYUzQHRBs3X"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bafbb88a809c32458e6a15744d22f2b8.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-01 18:34:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-07 23:59:19"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#367 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717248855"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1717786759"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=Mldh2BuGQ/+0cEQRf14VXOcwtHxm/VeAc3i2U1Nr5IEdaJVvDe/oFqbnMbblgt5vZG7kzu08ZpKLOxvUbt24WB32BgaZF1WPUDIzA1HeTiZBDrA7RZt53UYUzQHRBs3X"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=Mldh2BuGQ/+0cEQRf14VXOcwtHxm/VeAc3i2U1Nr5IEdaJVvDe/oFqbnMbblgt5vZG7kzu08ZpKLOxvUbt24WB32BgaZF1WPUDIzA1HeTiZBDrA7RZt53UYUzQHRBs3X"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "103"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "40"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Филармония (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(19) "https://www.sfil.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bafbb88a809c32458e6a15744d22f2b8.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(88) "МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-01 18:34:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-06-07 23:59:19"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "103"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#318 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#361 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#360 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#363 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjer9D4u реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Лето потихоньку наступает: в Сургуте постепенно теплеет 717
  2. ​У нас что, открывается новый «Сургутнефтегаз»? Зачем городу еще 170 тысяч жителей и где они будут работать 548
  3. ​В Нижневартовске подтопило 20 дачных участков 458
  4. ​В Сургуте откладывается отключение горячей воды из-за холодов 396
  5. ​Экс-губернатор Югры Наталья Комарова решила закрыть свои страницы в соцсетях 389
  6. ​В ХМАО погиб человек после съезда легковушки в кювет 368
  7. ​Прокуратура начала проверку из-за гибели кошки в самолете Utair 304
  8. Фурри и квадробика: в Югре обсудили новые увлечения подростков 245
  9. ​И вот он здесь − Сургутский кремль // ФОТОРЕПОРТАЖ 227
  10. Югорчанка ударила молотком и ножом оскорбившего ее мужчину 197
  1. По Югре пронеслась волна слухов о досрочной отставке Натальи Комаровой 2680
  2. ​Югру ждут тектонические преобразования и слом элит 2535
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 1-2 июня? // АФИША 1913
  4. ​Авторам нового Генплана Сургута нужно было найти место под расселение 170 тысяч новых жителей. Место нашлось 1869
  5. ​Как поступить на службу в органы внутренних дел? 1758
  6. ​Секретный генплан 1638
  7. ​На пост главы Сургута заявились пять человек 1539
  8. «Благодарю каждого из вас» 1530
  9. ​Руслан Кухарук: «Люди, которые живут на Севере, не должны себя чувствовать ущемленными» 1400
  10. ​Югру возглавит мэр Тюмени Руслан Кухарук 1396
  1. ​Как отпразднуют День Победы в Сургуте 16177
  2. ​В Пыть-Ях приехали участники «Битвы экстрасенсов» 6951
  3. ​Рыбаки, сворачивайте сети — в Югре начинается весенний нерест 6623
  4. Депутат Госдумы предложил ввести в школах уроки целомудрия 6090
  5. ​С новосельицем! 5227
  6. ​22 место - у Сургута // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 4758
  7. ​Синоптики назвали дату начала ледохода в Сургуте: 16 мая 4196
  8. ​Мошенники нашли новый способ получить доступ к вашим «Госуслугам» 4152
  9. ​Молодым семьям России предложили давать беспроцентные займы на жилье 4048
  10. ​Снега почти не будет. Как в Сургуте начнется лето? 3890

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика