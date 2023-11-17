16+
Utair заговорит голосом Вин Дизеля

Объявления и инструкции для пассажиров Utair будет озвучивать Сергей Чонишвили

Пассажиров Utair будет приветствовать и инструктировать «русский» голос Вин Дизеля. Его озвучивает профессиональный диктор, официальный голос федерального телеканала, Заслуженный артист РФ Сергей Чонишвили. Об этом рассказали в пресс-службе авиакомпании.

«Голос несравненного в своем деле мастера уже с первых минут настраивает на приятное путешествие! Предлагаем вам послушать новое приветствие на борту Utair и представить ваш следующий полет!» − говорится в сообщении.

Напоминаем, что до конца 2023 года Utair примет 15 новых вертолетов.


Сегодня в 12:40
