Возле ТЦ «Аура» в Сургуте горит остановка

В Сургуте на Тюменском тракте загорелась остановка. Об этом сообщило издание «СургутИнформТВ» в своих соцсетях.
В настоящее время на месте возгорания работают пожарные.
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#312 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1738142004" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1738695576" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=FkeiVtBVs3XoNVr+k+SA6Q1PMHc4P9N8jrSNOtOPpac8HX7Xk9PwviOu5dxq+wi+dJKwLSMmMyjuINEjOV3cj8aokH0wLJ9FIWPQ3w2WsOxQyneFz61DgmnDJkwemllH" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=FkeiVtBVs3XoNVr+k+SA6Q1PMHc4P9N8jrSNOtOPpac8HX7Xk9PwviOu5dxq+wi+dJKwLSMmMyjuINEjOV3cj8aokH0wLJ9FIWPQ3w2WsOxQyneFz61DgmnDJkwemllH" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "28335b6447744b38d53ca396ee33d2e6.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-01-29 14:13:24" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-02-04 23:59:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#318 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#319 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#320 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#307 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1738142120" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1738695563" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=900dj9GdvT+8AwYOwUsb+AXRJhndoaD5uWpBesYnBHjFlEXM8Bz0A3JLPPDIrCLxdbYj0wJtpzxxn3z65zj7mf7/V3FmHHnrlIKNymNLUKZ58CbdDee3og4IToEP5L4b" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=900dj9GdvT+8AwYOwUsb+AXRJhndoaD5uWpBesYnBHjFlEXM8Bz0A3JLPPDIrCLxdbYj0wJtpzxxn3z65zj7mf7/V3FmHHnrlIKNymNLUKZ58CbdDee3og4IToEP5L4b" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d3131a9313b9129181046d39b000703f.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-01-29 14:15:20" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-02-04 23:59:23" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#313 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#315 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(2) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#307 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1738142120" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1738695563" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=900dj9GdvT+8AwYOwUsb+AXRJhndoaD5uWpBesYnBHjFlEXM8Bz0A3JLPPDIrCLxdbYj0wJtpzxxn3z65zj7mf7/V3FmHHnrlIKNymNLUKZ58CbdDee3og4IToEP5L4b" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=900dj9GdvT+8AwYOwUsb+AXRJhndoaD5uWpBesYnBHjFlEXM8Bz0A3JLPPDIrCLxdbYj0wJtpzxxn3z65zj7mf7/V3FmHHnrlIKNymNLUKZ58CbdDee3og4IToEP5L4b" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d3131a9313b9129181046d39b000703f.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-01-29 14:15:20" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-02-04 23:59:23" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#313 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#315 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#312 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1738142004" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1738695576" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=FkeiVtBVs3XoNVr+k+SA6Q1PMHc4P9N8jrSNOtOPpac8HX7Xk9PwviOu5dxq+wi+dJKwLSMmMyjuINEjOV3cj8aokH0wLJ9FIWPQ3w2WsOxQyneFz61DgmnDJkwemllH" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=FkeiVtBVs3XoNVr+k+SA6Q1PMHc4P9N8jrSNOtOPpac8HX7Xk9PwviOu5dxq+wi+dJKwLSMmMyjuINEjOV3cj8aokH0wLJ9FIWPQ3w2WsOxQyneFz61DgmnDJkwemllH" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(28) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "28335b6447744b38d53ca396ee33d2e6.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(16) "erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjf2JLJ8" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2025-01-29 14:13:24" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2025-02-04 23:59:36" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#318 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#319 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#320 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#316 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
Да 23.3%
Нет 63.7%
Не знаю 13%
Всего голосов: 146
Правильно 17.3%
Неправильно - эстрадные песни все-таки предназначены для другого 59.7%
Неправильно - надо выбрать творчество других исполнителей 18%
Не знаю 5%
Всего голосов: 139
В Сургуте на Тюменском тракте загорелась остановка. Об этом сообщило издание «СургутИнформТВ» в своих соцсетях.
В настоящее время на месте возгорания работают пожарные.
Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете войти на сайт