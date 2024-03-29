16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  92,2628   EUR  99,7057  

Новости

Больше новостей
БардАковка или БардЫковка?
Комментировать
0
Оцените весеннюю уборку снега в Сургуте.
Комментировать
0
В Югре хотят разрешить усыплять бездомных животных. Как вы к этому относитесь?
Комментировать
0
Следите ли вы за изменениями ключевой ставки Центробанка?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Сургутские УК получили сотни замечаний из-за плохой уборки снега

Сургутские коммунальщики получили почти 300 замечаний из-за некачественной уборки снега

Сургутские УК получили сотни замечаний из-за плохой уборки снега
Фото: телеграм-канал администрации Сургута

В Сургуте с начала зимнего сезона выписали 273 предостережения по поводу некачественной уборки территории от снега. Из них 197 касаются работы управляющих компаний, пишет «Сургутская трибуна».

Не все УК идут на связь и быстро устраняют выявленные недочеты, отметил заместитель начальника контрольного управления администрации города Максим Салий. Он выделил только УК «Гравитон», которая оперативно ликвидировала указанные в 17 предостережениях недочеты.

Больше всего предостережений получила УК с самым большим жилфондом - ДЕЗ ВЖР (53). Следом идет «Сургутсервис» (41). Замыкает тройку УК «Монолит» (22).


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 10:22, просмотров: 112, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SLnLJJNIlLrYjgT2xPbawwQxi07WthXqHOf481N0KPwNromfLDJ/mNKQz+iSlQi9GuXX8zR0kTc5Z+Z6uf16DkRYiBBOjR3S/vJju7KUr4CAnFktjK+PAwdwsS/2RKiWbLMw7iioDqKl79rSGtGZPQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=SLnLJJNIlLrYjgT2xPbawwQxi07WthXqHOf481N0KPwNromfLDJ/mNKQz+iSlQi9GuXX8zR0kTc5Z+Z6uf16DkRYiBBOjR3S/vJju7KUr4CAnFktjK+PAwdwsS/2RKiWbLMw7iioDqKl79rSGtGZPQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SLnLJJNIlLrYjgT2xPbawwQxi07WthXqHOf481N0KPwNromfLDJ/mNKQz+iSlQi9GuXX8zR0kTc5Z+Z6uf16DkRYiBBOjR3S/vJju7KUr4CAnFktjK+PAwdwsS/2RKiWbLMw7iioDqKl79rSGtGZPQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=SLnLJJNIlLrYjgT2xPbawwQxi07WthXqHOf481N0KPwNromfLDJ/mNKQz+iSlQi9GuXX8zR0kTc5Z+Z6uf16DkRYiBBOjR3S/vJju7KUr4CAnFktjK+PAwdwsS/2RKiWbLMw7iioDqKl79rSGtGZPQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#356 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1710743258"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1712516389"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(171) "/adv_follow/hash?q=SLnLJJNIlLrYjgT2xPbawwQxi07WthXqHOf481N0KPwNromfLDJ/mNKQz+iSlQi9GuXX8zR0kTc5Z+Z6uf16DkRYiBBOjR3S/vJju7KUr4CAnFktjK+PAwdwsS/2RKiWbLMw7iioDqKl79rSGtGZPQ=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(169) "/adv_view/hash?q=SLnLJJNIlLrYjgT2xPbawwQxi07WthXqHOf481N0KPwNromfLDJ/mNKQz+iSlQi9GuXX8zR0kTc5Z+Z6uf16DkRYiBBOjR3S/vJju7KUr4CAnFktjK+PAwdwsS/2RKiWbLMw7iioDqKl79rSGtGZPQ=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "124"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "47"
      ["name"]=>
      string(47) "Навигатор Поступления (С1)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(42) "https://propostuplenie.ru/navigator/surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "0e0bb3c3aeadf899fca345706017d104.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(57) "АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-03-18 11:27:38"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-04-07 23:59:49"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "124"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#351 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#350 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#353 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru
АНО ДО «ОДиН» ИНН 8602999313 erid:Kra23eJau реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Операция «Ы» 719
  2. ​Ритуальный зал в Сургуте решили разместить на территории тубдиспансера 666
  3. 76 нелегальных мигрантов обнаружили в ХМАО в ходе проверки 594
  4. ​В ХМАО задержали мужчину, который оставил гранату в кабинете прокурора 564
  5. ​В Думе Сургута обновился состав Молодежной палаты 542
  6. ​В Сургуте во время весенних каникул работают 39 лагерей 519
  7. Югорчане стали больше пользоваться сервисами для каршеринга 506
  8. ​В Югре запустили бесплатный цифровой гид для туристов 497
  9. В Сургут прибыли дети из Белгородской области 488
  10. ​В Сургутский район прилетели дети из Белгородской области 485
  1. ​Рабочая неделя в ХМАО начнется с похолодания и метели 5377
  2. ​Первые новые автобусы скоро прибудут в Сургут 3492
  3. ​Строители нового моста через Обь в Сургуте провели экскурсию 1699
  4. ​Северная тематика в выставке «Шепот крыльев». Анна Осипова // ONLINE 1698
  5. Произошедшее в «Крокус Сити Холл» – чудовищное преступление против человечности 1503
  6. ​В Югре отменены все развлекательные мероприятия 1466
  7. ​Повысили бдительность: в России и Югре усилили меры безопасности после теракта // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1412
  8. Лоция против истории 1401
  9. ​В этом году началось постепенное изменение законодательства о занятости. Рассказываем самые важные пункты 1398
  10. ​Если Сургут претендует на звание «города будущего», ему нужно уже сейчас менять среду с учетом нужд маломобильных людей 1369
  1. 180 молодых биатлонистов съедутся в Ханты-Мансийск 12676
  2. ​Три новых автобусных маршрута начнут курсировать в Сургуте с 14 марта 7233
  3. ​В ХМАО вслед за «Баку» закрыли «Ташкент» 5768
  4. ​От бобра добра 5543
  5. ​Рабочая неделя в ХМАО начнется с похолодания и метели 5377
  6. ​В Сургуте исчез востребованный остановочный павильон 4584
  7. ​Маленькая сургутянка борется с онкологией — нужна помощь 4452
  8. В Югре похолодает до -37 градусов 4301
  9. ​Сургуту нужна перестройка главных дорог, чтобы создать магистральные автобусные маршруты 3979
  10. ​Первые новые автобусы скоро прибудут в Сургут 3492

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика