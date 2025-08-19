Минпросвещения РФ опубликовало график школьных каникул

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnje4JyKU реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  80,4256   EUR  94,0884  

Новости

  • Югра вышла в финал программы «Открой твою Россию» и теперь поборется за международного туриста

    Югра вышла в финал программы «Открой твою Россию» и теперь поборется за международного туриста

    Сегодня в 13:43
    83 0
  • ​Сургутяне отпразднуют День государственного флага вместе с «Хором Турецкого»

    ​Сургутяне отпразднуют День государственного флага вместе с «Хором Турецкого»

    Сегодня в 13:26
    105 0
  • Еще один представитель «старой» команды покинул правительство Югры

    Еще один представитель «старой» команды покинул правительство Югры

    Сегодня в 13:21
    106 0 
    ООО «СКАНДИА», ИНН 7203524115 erid:2SDnjdmexw8 реклама на siapress.ru
  • В Югре усилят уличное видеонаблюдение

    В Югре усилят уличное видеонаблюдение

    Сегодня в 13:01
    110 0
  • ​Россиянам назвали даты школьных каникул в 2025-2026 учебном году

    ​Россиянам назвали даты школьных каникул в 2025-2026 учебном году

    Сегодня в 12:53
    133 0 
  • ​Врачи Сургута спасли мужчину с тромбоэмболией легочной артерии

    ​Врачи Сургута спасли мужчину с тромбоэмболией легочной артерии

    Сегодня в 11:56
    176 0
  • ​Банк России выпустил памятные монеты к 50-летию Когалыма

    ​Банк России выпустил памятные монеты к 50-летию Когалыма

    Сегодня в 11:17
    176 0
  • ​Власти Сургута выделят более 70 млн рублей на поддержку малого бизнеса

    ​Власти Сургута выделят более 70 млн рублей на поддержку малого бизнеса

    Сегодня в 10:59
    179 0
  • ​УАЗ, Лада и Киа перевернулись на одном и том же участке дороги в Сургуте

    ​УАЗ, Лада и Киа перевернулись на одном и том же участке дороги в Сургуте

    Сегодня в 10:34
    246 0
  • В Югре планируют модернизировать работу санитарной авиации

    В Югре планируют модернизировать работу санитарной авиации

    Сегодня в 09:38
    203 0
  • В программу газификации Югры внесены еще 182 домовладения

    В программу газификации Югры внесены еще 182 домовладения

    Сегодня в 08:34
    217 0
  • Депутаты ГД попросили отстать от учителей с родительскими чатами в нерабочее время

    Депутаты ГД попросили отстать от учителей с родительскими чатами в нерабочее время

    18 августа в 19:23
    520 0
  • Реальный объем помощи бизнесу в Сургуте насчитывает порядка 3 млрд рублей

    Реальный объем помощи бизнесу в Сургуте насчитывает порядка 3 млрд рублей

    18 августа в 18:55
    479 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​Россиянам назвали даты школьных каникул в 2025-2026 учебном году

Минпросвещения РФ опубликовало график школьных каникул

​Россиянам назвали даты школьных каникул в 2025-2026 учебном году
Фото: siapress.ru

В России утвердили рекомендации по проведению каникул для школ, работающих по четвертям. Об этом сообщила пресс-служба Минпросвещения РФ.

Согласно документу, каникулы предлагается провести:

  • осенние ‒ с 25 октября по 2 ноября,
  • зимние ‒ с 31 декабря по 11 января,
  • весенние ‒ с 28 марта по 5 апреля,
  • летние ‒ с 27 мая по 31 августа.

Глава Минпросвещения Сергей Кравцов также уточнил, что учебный год начнется 1 сентября и завершится 26 мая. Он напомнил, что продолжительность каждой каникулы не может быть менее семи дней.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:53, просмотров: 134, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​У аэропорта Сургута изменилась схема движения: теперь три полосы, но без стоянки 681
  2. Югорчане вложились по-крупному, но свердловчане — ещё крупнее 564
  3. ​В Сургуте отремонтируют ливневку на участке от проспекта Ленина до улицы Майской 529
  4. Депутаты ГД попросили отстать от учителей с родительскими чатами в нерабочее время 520
  5. ​Сургут получит почти 120 млн рублей от округа за качественное планирование бюджета 503
  6. Реальный объем помощи бизнесу в Сургуте насчитывает порядка 3 млрд рублей 479
  7. В Госдуме предложили увеличить пошлину на получение водительских прав для мигрантов до 20 тысяч рублей 475
  8. В Югре более половины работников получают зарплату, которая выше среднероссийской 471
  9. ​Изменения для работодателей: в Югре введут новые правила назначения размера тарифа на травматизм 447
  10. В Югре сохраняется острый дефицит кадров в сфере розничной торговли 445
  1. ​В Сургуте появился мурал, посвященный тепловой системе 2091
  2. На улице Республики в Сургуте появился новый сквер 2009
  3. ​Вместо «Авроры» – жизнь 1702
  4. ​Погода в Сургуте в эти выходные: грозовая суббота и солнечное воскресенье 1638
  5. ​Что такое региональный материнский капитал в Югре и как его получить? 1631
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 16-17 августа? // АФИША 1598
  7. ​Ремонт одного из участков проспекта Ленина в Сургуте практически завершен 1474
  8. ​Сургут укрепляет позиции: население растет, экономика стабильная, а бизнес выходит из тени 1419
  9. ​«Руководство выводов не сделало»: сотрудница травмцентра Сургута пожаловалась на травлю со стороны коллег 1415
  10. Если бы в Сургуте твердо решили ограничить предельную этажность домов — разговор про социальную инфраструктуру сразу стал бы более предметным 1363
  1. ​Львенок Харис из Сургута обрел дом 28636
  2. ​Сургутянам рассказали, где готовы платить свыше 150 тысяч рублей 6462
  3. ​У бывшего мэра Владивостока изъяли 821 объект недвижимости 6010
  4. ​А Сайма ждет… 4664
  5. ​Какой бассейн лучше – надувной, каркасный или стационарный? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4474
  6. ​Не трогайте их руками: топ-7 опасных растений // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4360
  7. Городская власть взялась за общественные пространства, а другие убивают эти пространства заборами 4211
  8. ​Кому в 2025 году могут не выдать водительские права? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3912
  9. ​Солнце обожгло? Не повторяйте эти ошибки // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3752
  10. Сургутянам рассказали, когда очистят Сайму у будущей набережной со стороны СОКБ 3647

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

