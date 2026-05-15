Жителям Сургута объяснили, как вести себя при угрозе БПЛА

Администрация Сургута объяснила, как действовать при сигналах беспилотной и ракетной опасности. В карточках – чем отличаются уровни угрозы, что делать дома, на работе и в дороге, а также где получать официальную информацию о ситуации.
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Отлично 9.3%
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Администрация Сургута объяснила, как действовать при сигналах беспилотной и ракетной опасности. В карточках – чем отличаются уровни угрозы, что делать дома, на работе и в дороге, а также где получать официальную информацию о ситуации.
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