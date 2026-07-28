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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjeu2ayp реклама на siapress.ru
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Больше опросов

Югорчане смогут претендовать на отечественную мРНК-вакцину от рака кожи

Взрослые жители Югры смогут получить российскую вакцину от меланомы

Югорчане смогут претендовать на отечественную мРНК-вакцину от рака кожи
Фото Magnific

Взрослые жители Югры с определенными формами меланомы смогут претендовать на лечение отечественной мРНК-вакциной. Об этом сообщают «Ведомости» со ссылкой на Национальный медицинский исследовательский центр радиологии Минздрава России. Препарат предназначен для совершеннолетних пациентов с неоперабельной или метастатической меланомой кожи. Также его смогут получить люди после хирургического лечения, если у них удалены все метастатические очаги.

Кроме того, вакцина может применяться у пациентов с рецидивом заболевания при отсутствии метастазов в головном мозге, а также у людей с меланомой кожи IВ-IV стадии, которым еще не проводили противоопухолевое лечение и которым планируется операция.

Еще одной категорией получателей могут стать пациенты с отдаленными метастазами, ранее не проходившие лекарственную противоопухолевую терапию.


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