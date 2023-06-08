В структуру правительства ХМАО внесены изменения: у Натальи Комаровой - новый заместитель

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=NGpL/dUCeFs55CBMEUBRGj1TGkwDrx/gEVvv6M13p9D6+OQa4gCPDnlo86qJE2UWMQkutp//zHibCyw9iYkoxbp1YCR/HeUvFhv6a6ZM3gp9fT8fbYpRKMLbKyyhiuTZ02JwIYU+/hnRZiwiTEfmCdbA3C8r6wK+JGKymGwRnBY="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=NGpL/dUCeFs55CBMEUBRGj1TGkwDrx/gEVvv6M13p9D6+OQa4gCPDnlo86qJE2UWMQkutp//zHibCyw9iYkoxbp1YCR/HeUvFhv6a6ZM3gp9fT8fbYpRKMLbKyyhiuTZ02JwIYU+/hnRZiwiTEfmCdbA3C8r6wK+JGKymGwRnBY="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=LkpX/8An2WsCAAGPXnQa+cs/f8v7jRS/73ZeqXE9zbmSWIvxPMc7w9m5kXbHGPnO9LHUXAQ8oo/8unsIn3HQt+4d7Zsa2OURvDGgsDpyQK2nTJ+9OPyF2Ih0C03fj+yy5Mq8U1NgKEA4ti26XsJUtbsgPvuIH3MeKSgrwsBDfbY="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=LkpX/8An2WsCAAGPXnQa+cs/f8v7jRS/73ZeqXE9zbmSWIvxPMc7w9m5kXbHGPnO9LHUXAQ8oo/8unsIn3HQt+4d7Zsa2OURvDGgsDpyQK2nTJ+9OPyF2Ih0C03fj+yy5Mq8U1NgKEA4ti26XsJUtbsgPvuIH3MeKSgrwsBDfbY="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#301 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506084"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941987"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=NGpL/dUCeFs55CBMEUBRGj1TGkwDrx/gEVvv6M13p9D6+OQa4gCPDnlo86qJE2UWMQkutp//zHibCyw9iYkoxbp1YCR/HeUvFhv6a6ZM3gp9fT8fbYpRKMLbKyyhiuTZ02JwIYU+/hnRZiwiTEfmCdbA3C8r6wK+JGKymGwRnBY="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=NGpL/dUCeFs55CBMEUBRGj1TGkwDrx/gEVvv6M13p9D6+OQa4gCPDnlo86qJE2UWMQkutp//zHibCyw9iYkoxbp1YCR/HeUvFhv6a6ZM3gp9fT8fbYpRKMLbKyyhiuTZ02JwIYU+/hnRZiwiTEfmCdbA3C8r6wK+JGKymGwRnBY="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "119"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(62) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "feeb46b72549025df20916ea25222d20.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:21:24"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:47"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "119"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#307 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#305 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#306 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1684506045"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941986"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=LkpX/8An2WsCAAGPXnQa+cs/f8v7jRS/73ZeqXE9zbmSWIvxPMc7w9m5kXbHGPnO9LHUXAQ8oo/8unsIn3HQt+4d7Zsa2OURvDGgsDpyQK2nTJ+9OPyF2Ih0C03fj+yy5Mq8U1NgKEA4ti26XsJUtbsgPvuIH3MeKSgrwsBDfbY="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=LkpX/8An2WsCAAGPXnQa+cs/f8v7jRS/73ZeqXE9zbmSWIvxPMc7w9m5kXbHGPnO9LHUXAQ8oo/8unsIn3HQt+4d7Zsa2OURvDGgsDpyQK2nTJ+9OPyF2Ih0C03fj+yy5Mq8U1NgKEA4ti26XsJUtbsgPvuIH3MeKSgrwsBDfbY="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "120"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "46"
      ["name"]=>
      string(60) "Культурное сотрудничество (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://xn--b1adcbojhqchbfqengfggeci9gze.xn--p1ai/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "404efffc4e2f837aac065b23c9332c9c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(49) "Культурное сотрудничество"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-05-19 19:20:45"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:46"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "120"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#312 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru
реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,4581   EUR  87,1651  

Новости

Больше новостей
Достаточно ли в России праздничных нерабочих дней?
Комментировать
0
Где вы проведете 12 июня?
Комментировать
0
Следует ли избавить улицы Сургута от киосков?
Комментировать
0
Вы будете купаться в сургутских водоемах этим летом?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

У Натальи Комаровой появился новый заместитель по цифровому развитию

В структуру правительства ХМАО внесены изменения: у Натальи Комаровой - новый заместитель

У Натальи Комаровой появился новый заместитель по цифровому развитию
Фото: пресс-служба правительства ХМАО

Губернатор ХМАО Наталья Комарова внесла изменения в структуру регионального правительства. У нее появился новый заместитель, который одновременно возглавил департамент информационных технологий и цифрового развития. На этот пост с 8 июня назначен Павел Ципорин, сообщает пресс-служба окружного правительства.

Также произошли кадровые изменения в департаменте экономического развития Югры. 9 июня пост директора департамента — заместителя губернатора покидает Роман Генкель. Причина - переход на новое место работы. Исполнять обязанности главы ведомства с 10 июня будет заместитель Генкеля Владимир Утбанов.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:17, просмотров: 86, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#374 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(275) "/adv_follow/hash?q=GbpsBjHxC1vWa9I6NCvESEd8ZBdcRMWiRiiVSpRy77JlYulcF0yhrtdRjoU2QB2tH4MXAK2yElSzMEL4R8wFtALg83VrE86+0o0eF+oO7fa47bU78TzLI6Jle6y6915Pj+ycObJZm+/QnzAMkJvfDC4hq12eD0RZ71rcRtUfx0mee0R0Scm1WM6D1j2dRI3UK/WPe1ypG+6aZGuZY5wvkgezO3cC08b8FrfdEgKVSAaf2S5oGwx9rUTP8EHN1GbQ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(273) "/adv_view/hash?q=GbpsBjHxC1vWa9I6NCvESEd8ZBdcRMWiRiiVSpRy77JlYulcF0yhrtdRjoU2QB2tH4MXAK2yElSzMEL4R8wFtALg83VrE86+0o0eF+oO7fa47bU78TzLI6Jle6y6915Pj+ycObJZm+/QnzAMkJvfDC4hq12eD0RZ71rcRtUfx0mee0R0Scm1WM6D1j2dRI3UK/WPe1ypG+6aZGuZY5wvkgezO3cC08b8FrfdEgKVSAaf2S5oGwx9rUTP8EHN1GbQ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(125) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(0) {
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#374 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686203675"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1686941983"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(275) "/adv_follow/hash?q=GbpsBjHxC1vWa9I6NCvESEd8ZBdcRMWiRiiVSpRy77JlYulcF0yhrtdRjoU2QB2tH4MXAK2yElSzMEL4R8wFtALg83VrE86+0o0eF+oO7fa47bU78TzLI6Jle6y6915Pj+ycObJZm+/QnzAMkJvfDC4hq12eD0RZ71rcRtUfx0mee0R0Scm1WM6D1j2dRI3UK/WPe1ypG+6aZGuZY5wvkgezO3cC08b8FrfdEgKVSAaf2S5oGwx9rUTP8EHN1GbQ"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(273) "/adv_view/hash?q=GbpsBjHxC1vWa9I6NCvESEd8ZBdcRMWiRiiVSpRy77JlYulcF0yhrtdRjoU2QB2tH4MXAK2yElSzMEL4R8wFtALg83VrE86+0o0eF+oO7fa47bU78TzLI6Jle6y6915Pj+ycObJZm+/QnzAMkJvfDC4hq12eD0RZ71rcRtUfx0mee0R0Scm1WM6D1j2dRI3UK/WPe1ypG+6aZGuZY5wvkgezO3cC08b8FrfdEgKVSAaf2S5oGwx9rUTP8EHN1GbQ"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(15) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "116"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "45"
      ["name"]=>
      string(25) "Нажда (С1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(125) "https://monadja.ru/plasticheskaya-khirurgiya/plastika-grudi/aktsiya-mammoplastika-implantatsiya-pod-klyuch-vsego-190-tys-rub/"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "ec95ece0c61c60f2e372af053b075d6e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-08 10:54:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-06-16 23:59:43"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "116"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#330 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#371 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
реклама на siapress.ru 
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Годы тягот и лишений 503
  2. Пятеро мужчин спасли людей из горящего дома в Сургуте 355
  3. Восьмиклассник из Нефтеюганска вытащил из ледяной реки трехлетнего малыша: ребенка искали всем селом 333
  4. Два югорчанина скончались из-за ДТП за минувшие сутки 327
  5. Буйный ветер прогулялся по набережной Нижневартовска ночью 321
  6. ​Только 8 из 69 водоемов ХМАО признали пригодными для отдыха 300
  7. В Сургуте появятся новые цветники и топиарная фигура 291
  8. ​Выдавливать киоски с муниципальной земли и дворов бессмысленно – они переместятся к торговым центрам. Решать проблему нужно комплексно 234
  9. В Нижневартовске собака напала на девочку в лифте жилого дома 232
  10. Третий этап преображения тепломагистрали стартовал в Сургуте 190
  1. ​В Сургуте поймали хулиганов, напавших на дорожных рабочих 2444
  2. ​В мэрии Сургута прокомментировали информацию об отказах в вылете детям на отдых 2216
  3. ​В Нижневартовск на «Самотлорские ночи» приедут Ева Польна и Джанго 1611
  4. ​Благодаря Свято-Троицкому собору на повестке дня в Сургуте появился планетарий. И его обязательно построят 1583
  5. Жители Нефтеюганска оставили центр города без тюльпанов 1496
  6. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 3 – 4 июня? // АФИША 1458
  7. Сургутян зовут на фестиваль национальных культур «Соцветие» 1391
  8. ​В ХМАО бухгалтер и ее сообщницы обвиняются в краже свыше 200 млн рублей 1389
  9. Исторический рейс из Сургута в Анталью проводили водной аркой 1365
  10. «Теперь проходит полгорода пешком»: врачи Нижневартовска вернули способность ходить 14-летнему мальчику 1312
  1. Село «Богдановка» 11210
  2. ​Как дела с новой поликлиникой «Геолог», как поступать с бродячими собаками, и почему режут думские полномочия 5859
  3. Впечатляющие фильмы о войне // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 5001
  4. ​Тяжело дышать: как защититься от дыма лесных пожаров? 4422
  5. «Весенние иллюзии»: как оставаться красивой и не оказаться на приеме у некомпетентных косметологов и пластических хирургов? 4063
  6. ​Что происходит на ярком берегу Оби? Сергей и Олеся Медведевы // ONLINE 4034
  7. ​Полвека назад в Сургуте… 3825
  8. Как и зачем голосовать за благоустройство в Сургуте 3756
  9. ​В Красноярске за считанные миллионы рублей провели архитектурный конкурс для местного театра. Вот что получилось 3592
  10. Молодежь Сургута стала чаще проводить майские праздники на дачах 3476

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика