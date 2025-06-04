16+
​В Сургуте похитили 13 велосипедов с начала года

Число краж велосипедов в Сургуте растет

​В Сургуте похитили 13 велосипедов с начала года
Фото: ru.freepik.com

С начала 2025 года в Сургуте возбудили 13 уголовных дел по фактам краж велосипедов. Восемь преступлений уже удалось раскрыть, сообщили в пресс-службе УМВД России по городу.

Полиция напоминает: в летний сезон двухколесный транспорт становится особенно популярным, и злоумышленники этим пользуются. Поэтому горожанам рекомендуют соблюдать простые меры предосторожности:

  • не оставлять велосипед без присмотра даже на короткое время;
  • не делиться с посторонними информацией о стоимости транспортного средства;
  • выделить велосипед среди других − с помощью меток или ярких деталей;
  • объяснить детям, что нельзя передавать велосипед незнакомцам;
  • хранить чек или паспорт изделия, чтобы подтвердить право собственности.

Если ваш велосипед все же украли, необходимо немедленно сообщить об этом по телефону 102 или 112 либо обратиться в ближайший отдел полиции.


Сегодня в 14:13
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

