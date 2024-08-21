В Сургуте сгорел расселенный дом ночью

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724177975"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785192"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=M80mXEVTPFV8qZ3+MrDH+7KSOqvlcZqUXwdAynk6OyFsiBsRBpwNWuXoMOvjv/fd2/snz4o1tcXvSrntMZHj2iRw51OBOYw1MGNqgR1Jy3wo0KtIY1ri02Knj1jf7qNU"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=M80mXEVTPFV8qZ3+MrDH+7KSOqvlcZqUXwdAynk6OyFsiBsRBpwNWuXoMOvjv/fd2/snz4o1tcXvSrntMZHj2iRw51OBOYw1MGNqgR1Jy3wo0KtIY1ri02Knj1jf7qNU"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "145"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Позитив Продакшн (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72bc5264522afed8aa3dfeeedb834196.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:19:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:52"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "145"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724178002"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785145"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=bDtWTzd+KGedM0rTu/BoJ0Ja0Fz5w9FTvEP7UOh3TWnGnxaV/228Cat4VkzZV1pdJ1zCIvr07OEpYN3v1IgxzaFNq1L//FUjjKFtfJN3+OcBO2I9ym9BZbrGD1aAKaCC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=bDtWTzd+KGedM0rTu/BoJ0Ja0Fz5w9FTvEP7UOh3TWnGnxaV/228Cat4VkzZV1pdJ1zCIvr07OEpYN3v1IgxzaFNq1L//FUjjKFtfJN3+OcBO2I9ym9BZbrGD1aAKaCC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "146"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Позитив Продакшн (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "59643e643a559d5353e08b4c6ab6a85e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:20:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:05"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "146"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724178002"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785145"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=bDtWTzd+KGedM0rTu/BoJ0Ja0Fz5w9FTvEP7UOh3TWnGnxaV/228Cat4VkzZV1pdJ1zCIvr07OEpYN3v1IgxzaFNq1L//FUjjKFtfJN3+OcBO2I9ym9BZbrGD1aAKaCC"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=bDtWTzd+KGedM0rTu/BoJ0Ja0Fz5w9FTvEP7UOh3TWnGnxaV/228Cat4VkzZV1pdJ1zCIvr07OEpYN3v1IgxzaFNq1L//FUjjKFtfJN3+OcBO2I9ym9BZbrGD1aAKaCC"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "146"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(42) "Позитив Продакшн (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "59643e643a559d5353e08b4c6ab6a85e.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:20:02"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:05"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "146"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724177975"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1724785192"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=M80mXEVTPFV8qZ3+MrDH+7KSOqvlcZqUXwdAynk6OyFsiBsRBpwNWuXoMOvjv/fd2/snz4o1tcXvSrntMZHj2iRw51OBOYw1MGNqgR1Jy3wo0KtIY1ri02Knj1jf7qNU"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=M80mXEVTPFV8qZ3+MrDH+7KSOqvlcZqUXwdAynk6OyFsiBsRBpwNWuXoMOvjv/fd2/snz4o1tcXvSrntMZHj2iRw51OBOYw1MGNqgR1Jy3wo0KtIY1ri02Knj1jf7qNU"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "145"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "59"
      ["name"]=>
      string(44) "Позитив Продакшн (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(18) "https://p-p.studio"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "72bc5264522afed8aa3dfeeedb834196.gif"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(62) "ИП Качаев  Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-20 23:19:35"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2024-08-27 23:59:52"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "145"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ИП Качаев Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC реклама на siapress.ru
ИП Качаев Д.В. ИНН 753005962110 erid:2SDnjeb8xTC реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,6944   EUR  100,2040  

Новости

Больше новостей
Вы употребляете армянский коньяк?
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

​На улице Московская в Сургуте загорелся расселенный дом

В Сургуте сгорел расселенный дом ночью

​На улице Московская в Сургуте загорелся расселенный дом
Фото: siapress.ru

В ночь на 21 августа в Сургуте вспыхнул пожар на улице Московская. Загорелся расселенный дом − огонь добрался до первого и второго этажей. Пострадавших при инциденте нет, сообщает МЧС России по ХМАО.

«В 23:33 поступило сообщение о возгорании расселенного дома по ул. Московская. По прибытию пожарных подразделений наблюдалось открытое горение первого и второго этажей. Ликвидация открытого горения в 00:56. Пострадавших нет. Для ликвидации возгорания от подразделений МЧС России были задействованы 29 человек личного состава и девять единиц техники», − сообщает ведомство.

Причина возгорания устанавливается органами дознания.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 09:44, просмотров: 84, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Медработники, преподаватели и другие: зарплаты работников федеральных госучреждений вырастут на 5,1% 966
  2. ​Скандальный ресторатор Алексей Гулякин убежал от обманутого инвестора в Сургуте 892
  3. ​Почти весь армянский коньяк в России оказался подделкой 632
  4. ​В России могут резко вырасти цены на иномарки 561
  5. ​Доработанный проект сургутского Генплана готов. К нему есть вопросы, но он уже явно лучше предыдущей версии 535
  6. Пилоты авиакомпании «Ямал» заметили неопознанный объект в небе 509
  7. ​В Югре масштабно отметят 30-летие российского триколора 471
  8. ​KANJO: «Песня – это симбиоз музыки и текста» 431
  9. Нетрезвая женщина на Kia въехала в дерево в Нижневартовске 428
  10. ​В Нижневартовске спасли отравившегося мухоморами мужчину 398
  1. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 3248
  2. ​Яблочный спас: история, традиции и обычаи праздника // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1945
  3. ​В Сургуте под колеса автомобиля попали двое детей на одном электросамокате 1595
  4. ​Церковь и архитектура 1567
  5. Роспотребнадзор назвал продукт, вызвавший вспышку сальмонеллеза в Сургуте 1490
  6. Министра просвещения ждут в ХМАО на открытие крупнейшей школы в регионе 1471
  7. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 17-18 августа? // АФИША 1453
  8. ​«СПОПАТ» должен стать современным нормальным бизнесом – и тогда реформа общественного транспорта заработает 1427
  9. Югорчане оформили кредиты на миллионы и перевели деньги мошенникам 1370
  10. ​«Больше люди копать огород точно не поедут»: почему власти России решили изменить условия сельской ипотеки 1358
  1. ​Чирикова: мята и шалфей входят в список наркотических растений 12329
  2. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 августа? // АФИША 4843
  3. Погода в Югре: холодные ночи и дневные грозы 4543
  4. ​Россия не в топе: ВОЗ назвала самые пьющие страны мира 3731
  5. Рабочая неделя в Югре начнется с тумана, дождей и гроз 3613
  6. ​Провайдеры: «Заголовки о том, что с нами массово разрывают контракты из-за замедления YouTube, слишком громкие» 3248
  7. ​Новый генплан Сургута отправлен на доработку – вмешалась федеральная власть 3197
  8. Культовые 90-е // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 3021
  9. ​Тесно 2942
  10. ​Как выбрать сладкий арбуз // Обзор СИА-ПРЕСС 2938

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика