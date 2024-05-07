Ледоход на Оби в Сургуте ожидается 16 мая

16+
​Синоптики назвали дату начала ледохода в Сургуте: 16 мая

​Синоптики назвали дату начала ледохода в Сургуте: 16 мая
Фото: siapress

Ледоход на Оби в районе Сургута ожидается 16 мая. Погрешность может составить плюс/минут четверо суток. Такой прогноз дали специалисты Обь-Иртышского управления по гидрометеорологии и мониторингу окружающей среды.

«По состоянию на 6 мая «голова» ледохода находится в Александровском районе Томской области. До границы с ХМАО – Югрой остается 213 км (динамика за сутки 37 км)», - сообщили «Сургутской трибуне» в ЕДДС Сургута.

Ранее в МЧС ХМАО рассказали о том, что нельзя делать во время ледохода. В ведомстве призвали думать о своей безопасности и не рисковать ради эффектных фотографий.


Сегодня в 15:24
