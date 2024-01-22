16+
Городское хозяйство в Сургуте будет курировать советник мэра

Глава Сургуте назвал имя нового директора департамента городского хозяйства

Городское хозяйство в Сургуте будет курировать советник мэра
Фото: администрация Сургута

В Сургуте назначили нового директора департамента городского хозяйства. С сегодняшнего дня эти обязанности будет выполнять Мария Ванькова. Ранее она работала в должности советника Главы Сургута, курировала вопросы сферы жилищно-коммунального хозяйства.

Как сообщают в местной администрации, Мария Николаевна имеет высшее образование по специальности «Промышленное и гражданское строительство».

Напомним, что ранее эту должность занимал Кирилл Киселев – в октябре прошлого года он перешел на пост руководителя АО «СПОПАТ», чтобы лично курировать внедрение транспортной реформы в городе.


нравится (0) не нравится (3)
Сегодня в 11:17
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	NULL

