Администрацию Сургута покидает чиновница из правового управления

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1696995993"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1698173956"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=oYXfglz3bGHoUWRqTov0iaL4IFnGA97cepzRlYMHqkaPQBi8CVU0ddR7MaFzPNB9UdSGVZheDPc1mrJ5cWHO29QysP4QWHSQjU5DiE8CVPhpFRQI+V2cWlZ3Zsc/yFrl"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=oYXfglz3bGHoUWRqTov0iaL4IFnGA97cepzRlYMHqkaPQBi8CVU0ddR7MaFzPNB9UdSGVZheDPc1mrJ5cWHO29QysP4QWHSQjU5DiE8CVPhpFRQI+V2cWlZ3Zsc/yFrl"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5fe8b1a0b6176e5dca129f5b5d6abf6b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-11 08:46:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-24 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1696996024"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1698173969"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TixL9c65iJZrmdydd8ybwmRLpfZr7gEV0Thx1Up4LZLUbscGSHGW/JOPob6vMwxvs5AHq2smxl39T4zfU2L9lP0t97cos9Ob79z/WN8Y66KFqCSK+ijF/vU70F0a3wCM"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TixL9c65iJZrmdydd8ybwmRLpfZr7gEV0Thx1Up4LZLUbscGSHGW/JOPob6vMwxvs5AHq2smxl39T4zfU2L9lP0t97cos9Ob79z/WN8Y66KFqCSK+ijF/vU70F0a3wCM"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d35d1a71adae4d512bf57d7b608224d5.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-11 08:47:04"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-24 23:59:29"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#302 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1696995993"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1698173956"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=oYXfglz3bGHoUWRqTov0iaL4IFnGA97cepzRlYMHqkaPQBi8CVU0ddR7MaFzPNB9UdSGVZheDPc1mrJ5cWHO29QysP4QWHSQjU5DiE8CVPhpFRQI+V2cWlZ3Zsc/yFrl"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=oYXfglz3bGHoUWRqTov0iaL4IFnGA97cepzRlYMHqkaPQBi8CVU0ddR7MaFzPNB9UdSGVZheDPc1mrJ5cWHO29QysP4QWHSQjU5DiE8CVPhpFRQI+V2cWlZ3Zsc/yFrl"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "5fe8b1a0b6176e5dca129f5b5d6abf6b.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-11 08:46:33"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-24 23:59:16"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#308 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#306 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#307 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1696996024"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1698173969"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=TixL9c65iJZrmdydd8ybwmRLpfZr7gEV0Thx1Up4LZLUbscGSHGW/JOPob6vMwxvs5AHq2smxl39T4zfU2L9lP0t97cos9Ob79z/WN8Y66KFqCSK+ijF/vU70F0a3wCM"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=TixL9c65iJZrmdydd8ybwmRLpfZr7gEV0Thx1Up4LZLUbscGSHGW/JOPob6vMwxvs5AHq2smxl39T4zfU2L9lP0t97cos9Ob79z/WN8Y66KFqCSK+ijF/vU70F0a3wCM"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "d35d1a71adae4d512bf57d7b608224d5.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-11 08:47:04"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2023-10-24 23:59:29"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#313 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#311 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  97,3724   EUR  102,9059  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

В Сургуте уволилась начальник правового управления

Администрацию Сургута покидает чиновница из правового управления

В Сургуте уволилась начальник правового управления
Фото: администрация Сургута

Начальник правового управления администрации Сургута Ольга Мухлаева покидает свой пост. По словам представителей мэрии, это было ее собственное желание.

Напомним, Ольга Павловна с 1995 года работает в Сургуте. Трудилась в административной комиссии Администрации Сургута, в департаменте культуры, молодёжной политики и спорта. Работала в организационно-правовом отделе, была заместителем руководителя правового управления. В 2005 году перешла в администрацию Сургутского района, где возглавляла юридический комитет и правовое управление до января 2022 года. После заняла должность начальника правового управления администрации Сургута.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 16:47, просмотров: 150, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Ветер перемен 730
  2. Проект военно-спортивного лагеря в Сургуте вновь подлежит корректировке 341
  3. Какой должна быть современная городская архитектура? 316
  4. Пьяный водитель учинил массовое ДТП в Югорске, пострадала женщина 311
  5. ​250 жителям Тюменской области, пострадавшим от весенних пожаров, оказали помощь из областного бюджета 308
  6. ​«Жемчужина Сибири» готовится к началу нового спортивного сезона 305
  7. В Югре за 9 месяцев возбудили 17 уголовных дел о невыплате зарплаты 305
  8. ​Тюменская область занимает четвертое место в стране по реализации нацпроектов 280
  9. ​Активисты тюменского отделения «Движения Первых» поедут на выставку-форум «Россия» 246
  10. ​Инвестиционная команда Тюменской области признана лучшей в стране 226
  1. Николай Иванов: «Хирургия случайных людей не терпит» 6134
  2. ​Посмотрите на меня 1900
  3. Кардиостимулятор спас жителя Нефтеюганска от попадания тромбов в сердце 1766
  4. Сургутянам рассказали о возможностях мобильного приложения «Госуслуги.Дом» 1735
  5. В Нефтеюганске закрыли единственный в городе кинотеатр 1504
  6. В Сургуте вынесли приговор по делу о доведении до суицида медсестры из травмцентра 1466
  7. Новую набережную откроют в Сургуте в следующем году 1457
  8. ​Умер Николай Васильевич Иванов 1371
  9. ​На городских маршрутах Сургута появятся новые комфортные автобусы 1341
  10. Как болеть без финансовых осложнений и правильно действовать в случае больничного 1307
  1. ​Взрыв термоядерной бомбы в космосе над Сибирью в первую очередь отбросит на 30 лет назад саму Сибирь 6467
  2. Николай Иванов: «Хирургия случайных людей не терпит» 6134
  3. «Жизнь в городе замерла»: бывшие сургутяне − о происходящем в городах Израиля 4554
  4. Стало известно, в какие даты югорчанам придут пенсии и пособия в октябре 4470
  5. «Мы опробовали площадку с кинологом и собакой и выявили некоторые недостатки» 4224
  6. ​Живой труп 3471
  7. Наталья Комарова: «Я не буду строить замки для собак» 2829
  8. ​И так бывает 2778
  9. ​Как сейчас покупать квартиру — рассказал эксперт 2769
  10. ​Выбор делать придётся 2553

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые


Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2021.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика