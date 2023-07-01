16+
«Сайма не перестает удивлять»: сургутянин обнаружил черепашку возле реки

Сургутянин поделился видео с отдыхающей черепашкой на реке Сайма

«Сайма не перестает удивлять»: сургутянин обнаружил черепашку возле реки
Фото и видео: Петр Аксенов

Житель Сургута Петр Аксенов обнаружил у реки Сайма отдыхающую на солнышке черепашку. Об удивительной встрече он рассказал корреспондентам siapress.ru.

«Сайма не перестает удивлять. Рядом львеночек лежит и ушами шевелит!» – добавил сургутянин.

Вероятнее всего, ранее эта черепаха была домашней, однако владельцы решили избавиться от нее в местной реке. Теперь ей приходится выживать в новых условиях.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:29, просмотров: 100, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

