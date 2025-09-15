16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2 реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
​В лесу Ханты-Мансийска нашли «природный арт-объект» // ФОТОФАКТ

Грибники Ханты-Мансийска заметили в лесу ботинки, покрытые мхом

​В лесу Ханты-Мансийска нашли «природный арт-объект» // ФОТОФАКТ
Фото: «ЧП Ханты-Мансийск» / vk.com

В Ханты-Мансийске грибники наткнулись на интересную находку ‒ пара старых ботинок покрылась мхом и напоминает экспонаты современного искусства. Фотографиями увиденного подлился местный житель Григорий К. в группе «ЧП Ханты-Мансийск» во ВКонтакте.

«Искали грибы, а нашли арт-объекты, созданные природой. Не хуже, чем в музее современного искусства!» ‒ написал горожанин.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:24, просмотров: 108, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

