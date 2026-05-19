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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjcKKkmx реклама на siapress.ru
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Что эффективнее всего поможет бороться с мусором на дорогах?

Большие штрафы 45.2%

Камеры фиксации 10.8%

Больше урн и контейнеров 35.5%

Экопросвещение и культура 8.6%

Всего голосов: 93

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Поддерживаете ли вы высокие штрафы за выброс мусора из автомобилей?

Да 76.1%

Нет 19.6%

Проблему нужно решать иначе 4.3%

Всего голосов: 92

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Больше опросов

Власти Таиланда планируют сократить безвизовый режим для россиян

Таиланд сократит срок безвизового пребывания для россиян до 30 дней

Власти Таиланда планируют сократить безвизовый режим для россиян
Фото Magnific

Правительство Таиланда одобрило сокращение срока безвизового режима с 60 до 30 дней для граждан более чем 90 стран, включая Россию. Об этом сообщает «Коммерсантъ» со ссылкой на местную газету Khaosod.

Новые параметры въезда в страну еще рассмотрит комитет по визовой политике Таиланда. Власти планируют отдельно для каждой страны определить наиболее подходящий тип визы с учетом вопросов безопасности и экономики.

С предложением сократить срок безвизового пребывания для иностранных туристов выступил МИД Таиланда. Министр иностранных дел Сихасак Пхуангкеткеоу считает, что срок действия визы должен соответствовать цели поездки, а путешественникам достаточно 30 дней в стране.

Также власти Таиланда намерены ужесточить проверку целей пребывания иностранцев в стране.


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