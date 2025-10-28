Запущен онлайн-сервис для слабослышащих клиентов банков

16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjceszgo реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,9848   EUR  92,0233  

Новости

  • ​Урок финансовой грамотности с интерактивом прошел в Нижневартовском лицее

    ​Урок финансовой грамотности с интерактивом прошел в Нижневартовском лицее

    Сегодня в 18:49
    13 0
  • ​Общение без преград: для людей с нарушением слуха запускают видеоконсультации на жестовом языке

    ​Общение без преград: для людей с нарушением слуха запускают видеоконсультации на жестовом языке

    Сегодня в 18:39
    47 0
  • Руслан Кухарук провел встречу с представителями одной из крупнейших групп компаний в России

    Руслан Кухарук провел встречу с представителями одной из крупнейших групп компаний в России

    Сегодня в 18:26
    86 0 
    ИП Елтышев С.А., ИНН861708119929 erid:2SDnjcYVrTH реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Депутаты Сургута предложили увязать бюджетные расходы с целями и направлениями стратегии города до 2036 года

    ​Депутаты Сургута предложили увязать бюджетные расходы с целями и направлениями стратегии города до 2036 года

    Сегодня в 16:56
    179 0
  • В Сургуте завершается строительство улицы Тюменской

    В Сургуте завершается строительство улицы Тюменской

    Сегодня в 16:53
    268 0 
  • Госдума приняла закон о круглогодичном призыве. Осталось провести через Совет Федерации и на подпись к президенту

    Госдума приняла закон о круглогодичном призыве. Осталось провести через Совет Федерации и на подпись к президенту

    Сегодня в 15:15
    234 0
  • Власти Югры планируют вдвое поднять транспортный налог на популярный сегмент автомобилей

    Власти Югры планируют вдвое поднять транспортный налог на популярный сегмент автомобилей

    Сегодня в 14:53
    258 0
  • ​В Сургуте появятся ледовые городки в стиле русских народных сказок

    ​В Сургуте появятся ледовые городки в стиле русских народных сказок

    Сегодня в 13:47
    289 0
  • Российский суд признал незаконными объявления о сдаче квартир «только мусульманам»

    Российский суд признал незаконными объявления о сдаче квартир «только мусульманам»

    Сегодня в 13:42
    258 0
  • В Югре за октябрь разместили 1,4 тысячи вакансий с зарплатой выше 200 тысяч рублей. Перечень самых денежных специальностей

    В Югре за октябрь разместили 1,4 тысячи вакансий с зарплатой выше 200 тысяч рублей. Перечень самых денежных специальностей

    Сегодня в 13:15
    301 0
  • Александр Моор оценил новые дошкольные учреждения в Тюмени

    Александр Моор оценил новые дошкольные учреждения в Тюмени

    Сегодня в 12:53
    263 0
  • Сургутяне жалуются на перебои с мобильным интернетом даже в центральных районах

    Сургутяне жалуются на перебои с мобильным интернетом даже в центральных районах

    Сегодня в 12:49
    420 1
  • Сургутские волонтеры из АНО «Шьем для наших» получили лазерный станок для раскроя

    Сургутские волонтеры из АНО «Шьем для наших» получили лазерный станок для раскроя

    Сегодня в 12:04
    252 0
Крупные города уже украшаются к Новому году. Надо ли и Сургуту сделать это пораньше - в самом начале ноября?
Штрафовать дважды за один проезд выше установленной скорости (когда измеряется один участок езды двумя камерами) - это:
Вы играете в компьютерные игры?
Роза Чемерис – член Комитета по международным делам, заместитель председателя Комиссии по расследованию фактов вмешательства иностранных государств во внутренние дела России, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Владимир Сысоев – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Николай Новичков – член Комитета по развитию Дальнего Востока и Арктики, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Николай Езерский – член Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Вадим Шувалов – член Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Сергей Лисовский – заместитель председателя Комитета по защите конкуренции, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Дмитрий Кобылкин – председатель Комитета по экологии, природным ресурсам и охране окружающей среды, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Анатолий Карпов – член Комитета по делам национальностей, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Павел Завальный – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по энергетике, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Эрнест Валеев – заместитель председателя Комитета по безопасности и противодействию коррупции, а также первый заместитель председателя Комиссии по контролю за достоверностью сведений о доходах и имуществе депутатов, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
Ольга Ануфриева – первый заместитель председателя Комитета по бюджету и налогам, депутат Госдумы от Югры:
​Общение без преград: для людей с нарушением слуха запускают видеоконсультации на жестовом языке

Запущен онлайн-сервис для слабослышащих клиентов банков

​Общение без преград: для людей с нарушением слуха запускают видеоконсультации на жестовом языке
Александр Щербак

Сервис видеозвонков на русском жестовом языке запустили в одном из отечественных банков.

Пилотный проект позволит людям с нарушением слуха получать онлайн-консультации по банковским услугам в рабочее время с 9:00 до 17:00 по московскому времени. Длительность одной консультации – до одного часа.

С клиентами общаются сотрудники ВТБ, для которых русский жестовый язык – важная часть жизни: они с детства ежедневно разговаривают на нём с родными. Воспользоваться таким видеозвонком могут клиенты любых банков. Запись на консультацию на сайте занимает менее минуты.


Сегодня в 18:39, просмотров: 49, комментариев: 0
Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

