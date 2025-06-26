​Более половины россиян продолжают работать во время отпуска

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,2117   EUR  91,6601  

Новости

  • ​Тюменский театр кукол покорил Санкт-Петербург: «Мастер и Маргарита» получил высшую награду на «КУКАRТ»

    ​Тюменский театр кукол покорил Санкт-Петербург: «Мастер и Маргарита» получил высшую награду на «КУКАRТ»

    Сегодня в 19:43
    45 0
  • Более половины россиян не отрываются от рабочих задач даже во время отпуска

    Более половины россиян не отрываются от рабочих задач даже во время отпуска

    Сегодня в 18:52
    111 0
  • В Югре пенсионерка отбила у мошенников свои сбережения через суд

    В Югре пенсионерка отбила у мошенников свои сбережения через суд

    Сегодня в 16:45
    205 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#348 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tWGp97s4izi3q8ksP8FFyzVDiweHeWqVRUf7BktRPyATGyckUxG1ZAjQOearzxuuQ8m3T9AR6+Du8rjMPA0BXc8m+VGRYfywpxHAPaIARHqzNmWMLqDTUpq7oWYVoGGQcWGCQ+XfdbovEphPv1f+IWHWTzg4Q6fteAODOw5imPfOdmommRKHVD2QaZ/P0PFhjvazdNk1NxUgzPih11jvWw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=tWGp97s4izi3q8ksP8FFyzVDiweHeWqVRUf7BktRPyATGyckUxG1ZAjQOearzxuuQ8m3T9AR6+Du8rjMPA0BXc8m+VGRYfywpxHAPaIARHqzNmWMLqDTUpq7oWYVoGGQcWGCQ+XfdbovEphPv1f+IWHWTzg4Q6fteAODOw5imPfOdmommRKHVD2QaZ/P0PFhjvazdNk1NxUgzPih11jvWw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#348 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tWGp97s4izi3q8ksP8FFyzVDiweHeWqVRUf7BktRPyATGyckUxG1ZAjQOearzxuuQ8m3T9AR6+Du8rjMPA0BXc8m+VGRYfywpxHAPaIARHqzNmWMLqDTUpq7oWYVoGGQcWGCQ+XfdbovEphPv1f+IWHWTzg4Q6fteAODOw5imPfOdmommRKHVD2QaZ/P0PFhjvazdNk1NxUgzPih11jvWw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=tWGp97s4izi3q8ksP8FFyzVDiweHeWqVRUf7BktRPyATGyckUxG1ZAjQOearzxuuQ8m3T9AR6+Du8rjMPA0BXc8m+VGRYfywpxHAPaIARHqzNmWMLqDTUpq7oWYVoGGQcWGCQ+XfdbovEphPv1f+IWHWTzg4Q6fteAODOw5imPfOdmommRKHVD2QaZ/P0PFhjvazdNk1NxUgzPih11jvWw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#348 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=tWGp97s4izi3q8ksP8FFyzVDiweHeWqVRUf7BktRPyATGyckUxG1ZAjQOearzxuuQ8m3T9AR6+Du8rjMPA0BXc8m+VGRYfywpxHAPaIARHqzNmWMLqDTUpq7oWYVoGGQcWGCQ+XfdbovEphPv1f+IWHWTzg4Q6fteAODOw5imPfOdmommRKHVD2QaZ/P0PFhjvazdNk1NxUgzPih11jvWw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=tWGp97s4izi3q8ksP8FFyzVDiweHeWqVRUf7BktRPyATGyckUxG1ZAjQOearzxuuQ8m3T9AR6+Du8rjMPA0BXc8m+VGRYfywpxHAPaIARHqzNmWMLqDTUpq7oWYVoGGQcWGCQ+XfdbovEphPv1f+IWHWTzg4Q6fteAODOw5imPfOdmommRKHVD2QaZ/P0PFhjvazdNk1NxUgzPih11jvWw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#355 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#356 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#352 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
  • Объем просроченных долгов по кредитным картам в России достиг рекорда

    Объем просроченных долгов по кредитным картам в России достиг рекорда

    Сегодня в 16:43
    196 0
  • ​В Югре за день трое детей попали в ДТП

    ​В Югре за день трое детей попали в ДТП

    Сегодня в 16:35
    194 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=77UCsn+0zMj+Ub2thsCWU9CEbVDKVOJwVHXQ9MqN+AH/LM3RWiC1/7aDeD/8QRBcs5DvliClzSm4j9dXdsTHf15P7achAMWMRbF5EaH0zyHQR63FqBARQbbdeP/JeCmm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=77UCsn+0zMj+Ub2thsCWU9CEbVDKVOJwVHXQ9MqN+AH/LM3RWiC1/7aDeD/8QRBcs5DvliClzSm4j9dXdsTHf15P7achAMWMRbF5EaH0zyHQR63FqBARQbbdeP/JeCmm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=77UCsn+0zMj+Ub2thsCWU9CEbVDKVOJwVHXQ9MqN+AH/LM3RWiC1/7aDeD/8QRBcs5DvliClzSm4j9dXdsTHf15P7achAMWMRbF5EaH0zyHQR63FqBARQbbdeP/JeCmm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=77UCsn+0zMj+Ub2thsCWU9CEbVDKVOJwVHXQ9MqN+AH/LM3RWiC1/7aDeD/8QRBcs5DvliClzSm4j9dXdsTHf15P7achAMWMRbF5EaH0zyHQR63FqBARQbbdeP/JeCmm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#358 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=77UCsn+0zMj+Ub2thsCWU9CEbVDKVOJwVHXQ9MqN+AH/LM3RWiC1/7aDeD/8QRBcs5DvliClzSm4j9dXdsTHf15P7achAMWMRbF5EaH0zyHQR63FqBARQbbdeP/JeCmm"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=77UCsn+0zMj+Ub2thsCWU9CEbVDKVOJwVHXQ9MqN+AH/LM3RWiC1/7aDeD/8QRBcs5DvliClzSm4j9dXdsTHf15P7achAMWMRbF5EaH0zyHQR63FqBARQbbdeP/JeCmm"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#364 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#365 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#366 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#362 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
  • В этом году в Сургуте появятся 60 новых остановочных павильонов

    В этом году в Сургуте появятся 60 новых остановочных павильонов

    Сегодня в 16:04
    209 0
  • Дом Пионеров в Сургуте перенесут в Сквер исторической памяти

    Дом Пионеров в Сургуте перенесут в Сквер исторической памяти

    Сегодня в 15:25
    298 2
  • ​В Тюменской области снимают запрет на посещение лесов

    ​В Тюменской области снимают запрет на посещение лесов

    Сегодня в 14:48
    213 0
  • Потери россиян от действий мошенников в 2025 году могут вырасти на 50 млрд рублей — прогноз экспертов

    Потери россиян от действий мошенников в 2025 году могут вырасти на 50 млрд рублей — прогноз экспертов

    Сегодня в 14:39
    207 0
  • ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША

    ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША

    Сегодня в 14:07
    311 0
  • ​Техспециалисты и рабочие вошли в топ самых востребованных кадров у малого и среднего бизнеса

    ​Техспециалисты и рабочие вошли в топ самых востребованных кадров у малого и среднего бизнеса

    Сегодня в 14:04
    238 0
  • ​Молодые специалисты компании «Транснефть – Сибирь» приняли участие в семинаре Совета молодежи в Челябинске

    ​Молодые специалисты компании «Транснефть – Сибирь» приняли участие в семинаре Совета молодежи в Челябинске

    Сегодня в 13:47
    253 0
  • Интерес российских компаний к возрастным работникам за полгода вырос вдвое

    Интерес российских компаний к возрастным работникам за полгода вырос вдвое

    Сегодня в 13:35
    266 1
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

Более половины россиян не отрываются от рабочих задач даже во время отпуска

​Более половины россиян продолжают работать во время отпуска

Более половины россиян не отрываются от рабочих задач даже во время отпуска
Фото freepik.com

52% россиян не могут полностью отключиться от рабочих задач даже во время официального отпуска. Такие данные приводит HR-холдинг Ventra совместно с сервисом «Купибилет», на которые ссылаются «Ведомости».

Согласно исследованию:

  • 30% опрошенных берутся за работу только в случае форс-мажора;
  • 12% продолжают трудиться в обычном режиме, несмотря на отпуск;
  • 55% признают, что работа мешает полноценному отдыху;
  • 25% воспринимают это как вынужденную необходимость;
  • 20% не испытывают дискомфорта от включённости в рабочие процессы в нерабочее время.

Авторы исследования отмечают, что размытые границы между работой и личным временем стали следствием массового перехода на удалённые и гибридные форматы труда, что сделало постоянную доступность сотрудников практически нормой.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 18:52, просмотров: 112, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Сургуте задержали директора департамента имущества и бывшего вице-мэра: идут следственные действия 564
  2. Более десяти ларьков снесли в Сургуте за месяц 535
  3. ​Представитель Минтранса прокатился на автобусах Сургута, чтобы подготовить рекомендации городу 357
  4. В Сургуте пересмотрели правила парковки на газонах 313
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 28-29 июня? // АФИША 311
  6. Югра готовится к масштабному фестивалю «День молодежи-2025» 307
  7. ​Краснодарский край, Таиланд и Алтай − самые популярные направления отдыха югорчан 307
  8. Дом Пионеров в Сургуте перенесут в Сквер исторической памяти 298
  9. Югра проведет конкурс грузовых дронов для северных регионов с призовым фондом в 270 млн рублей 282
  10. Валентин Коленченко: «Купала проводится вне религии и политики, на нем были гости из многих культур» 267
  1. ​Ностальгия звучит 3169
  2. Не нужно изобретать для каждого Дня города вау-программу. Нужно взять один сценарий и отшлифовать до блеска 2415
  3. ​«Перчини» и People's вместо павильонов? В Думе Сургута рассказали, что будет с Центральным рынком 2203
  4. ​Не страшны дожди: сургутян приглашают на концерты под открытым небом 2160
  5. ​Альфа-Банк и правительство Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа – Югры подписали соглашение о сотрудничестве на ПМЭФ 2025 2002
  6. ​В Сургуте назвали сроки завершения строительства железнодорожного вокзала 1905
  7. Для развития туризма Сургуту и Югре нужны не только транспорт и отели, но интересные события и элементарная городская среда 1694
  8. ​Вложение в бетон? Нет, в жизнь 1689
  9. ​Сургутян предупредили об отключении воды ночью 30 июня 1578
  10. ​Жизнь, отданная детям 1521
  1. ​Прокатились ‒ и хватит 10687
  2. ​Новицкий прав 7345
  3. ​Истерия по Лабубу 6589
  4. Сургутянка Екатерина Бежан стала двукратной чемпионкой мира по муайтай 5605
  5. ​Звездопад и парад планет: какие астрономические события ждут россиян летом 4673
  6. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 4551
  7. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 4479
  8. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 4440
  9. ​Сургут вложит более 100 миллионов в обновление остановок 4212
  10. ​От «Соцветия» до концерта VIVA: как Сургут встретит День России и День города 4076

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика