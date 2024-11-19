16+
​Бюджетникам у нас везде ‒ почет: Минфин предложил выдавать госслужащим льготную ипотеку под 12%

В России предложили улучшить условия льготной ипотеки для госслужащих

​Бюджетникам у нас везде ‒ почет: Минфин предложил выдавать госслужащим льготную ипотеку под 12%
Фото: РБК

Минфин России предложил установить фиксированную процентную ставку по льготной ипотеке для учителей, врачей и других госслужащих в размере 12%. Разница с ключевой ставкой будет компенсироваться из бюджета, сообщает издание «Ведомости».

«Сейчас государство компенсирует госслужащим четверть от ключевой ставки. То есть при действующей ключевой ставке 21% бюджет возвращает 5,25%, подсчитал «Коммерсантъ». В случае утверждения поправок Минфина компенсация составит 9%. Если же ключевая ставка опустится до 12% и ниже, то бюджет перестанет компенсировать процентные платежи и средства уйдут на погашение основного долга», ‒ указали в сообщении.

В пояснительной записке указали, что новые условия позволят обеспечить «равные условия для гражданских служащих».


Яндекс.Метрика