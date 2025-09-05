16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjegq9g2
​Алексей Шипилов останется под стражей до ноября. Суд продлил арест экс-замгубернатора Югры

Суд оставил экс-заместителя губернатора ХМАО под стражей до ноября

​Алексей Шипилов останется под стражей до ноября. Суд продлил арест экс-замгубернатора Югры
Фото: admhmao.ru

Бывший заместитель губернатора ХМАО Алексей Шипилов останется под стражей как минимум до 14 ноября 2025 года. Такое решение принял Ханты-Мансийский районный суд.

«Заслушав стороны, исследовав представленные материалы, суд оставил меру пресечения в виде заключения под стражу без изменения на срок до 14 ноября 2025 года. Постановление может быть обжаловано в трехдневный срок в суде Ханты-Мансийского автономного округа − Югры», − сообщает телеграм-канал «Суды Югры».

Как сообщают местные СМИ, обвиняемый заявил отвод судьи и попросил об изменении меры пресечения, однако его ходатайства не были удовлетворены.

По версии следствия, в период с 2023 по 2024 год Шипилов, занимая пост замгубернатора ХМАО, получил взятку в размере 7,5 млн рублей за способствование переходу домов на обслуживание в одну из управляющих компаний и дачу соответствующих указаний главе Сургута.

Также читайте:


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 12:12, просмотров: 70, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

