​На Урале самые богатые учителя живут на Ямале. Югорчане – на втором месте

Средние зарплатные предложения для учителей в Югре – 64 тысячи рублей

​На Урале самые богатые учителя живут на Ямале. Югорчане – на втором месте
Фото администрации Сургута

Югра находится на втором месте в Уральском федеральном округе по уровню зарплатных предложений учителям. В среднем в ХМАО педагогам предлагают 64 тысячи рублей, сообщает hh.ru. На первом месте Ямал и 73 тысячи рублей, на третьем – Свердловская область и 50 тысяч рублей. Последнее место у Курганской области, где учителям предлагают работать за 30,5 тысячи рублей.

При этом первое место по спросу на педагогов находится Свердловская область – там размещены 47 процентов от всех вакансий Урала, связанных с учительской профессией. На втором месте Тюменская область (23 процента), на третьем – Челябинская (17 процентов). В Югре размещены всего 7 процентов от педагогических вакансий Урала.


Сегодня в 19:56, просмотров: 74, комментариев: 0
