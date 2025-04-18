16+
Владимир Путин назначил новых судей в Югре

Суды ХМАО пополнились пятью новыми лицами

Владимир Путин назначил новых судей в Югре
Фото: freepik

Президент России Владимир Путин подписал указ о назначении новых судей в ХМАО. Документ опубликован на официальном портале правовых актов.

Согласно указу, в регионе начали работу сразу пять новых представителей судебной власти. В окружной суд назначены Нина Калиниченко и Ирина Потешкина. В Сургутском городском суде к работе приступили Марина Порубова и Григорий Ушкин. В Лангепасе полномочия судьи получил Андрей Красников.

Напоминаем, ранее прокуратуру Сургута возглавил Марат Тубеев.


нравится (1) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 11:15, просмотров: 138
Яндекс.Метрика