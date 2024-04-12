16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  93,7196   EUR  100,6793  

​Реки ХМАО освободят ото льда

В Югре в конце апреля будут взрывать лед на реках

​Реки ХМАО освободят ото льда
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В ХМАО на 23 апреля запланированы ледовзырвные работы на затороопасных участках. Об этом сообщил заместитель начальника управления гражданской обороны и защиты населения регионального МЧС Евгений Тарабыкин.

«Для ослабления льда на затороопасных участках 23 апреля запланированы работы ледовзрывной команды КУ «Центроспас-Югория». Для реагирования на возможные чрезвычайные ситуации в паводкоопасном периоде спланировано привлечение более 4,5 тысяч человек и более тысячи единиц техники», - цитирует Тарабыкина «Сургутская трибуна».

Сейчас на всех реках ХМАО наблюдается ледостав. Опасных гидрологических явлений не замечено.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:07, просмотров: 151, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdWj1YV реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjdWj1YV реклама на siapress.ru 
Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Нуреев Юрий Ирикович
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

