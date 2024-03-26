16+
​В Югре лишь 5% заявлений о домашнем насилии привели к возбуждению уголовных дел

Свыше 17 тысяч заявлений о домашнем насилии поступило в полицию ХМАО в 2023 году

​В Югре лишь 5% заявлений о домашнем насилии привели к возбуждению уголовных дел
Фото: ru.freepik.com

В УМВД по ХМАО в 2023 году поступило 17 153 заявления о домашнем насилии. Уголовные дела возбудили только по 5% из них, пишет Muksun.fm со ссылкой на ведомство.

«По результатам рассмотрения указанных сообщений возбуждено 916 уголовных дел. Помимо этого задокументировано 1 339 административных правонарушений», - сообщили журналистам в полиции.

В 2022 году в полиции зарегистрировали порядка 25 тысяч подобных заявлений. А уголовных дел возбудили меньше, чем в 2023-м - 805.


Сегодня в 14:41
