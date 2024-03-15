16+
Логотип Сиапресс
Восьмилетняя жительница ХМАО выиграла автомобиль в Викторине «Достижения Югры»

Ребенок из Нягани ответил на вопросы в Викторине «Достижения Югры» и получил автомобиль

Восьмилетняя жительница ХМАО выиграла автомобиль в Викторине «Достижения Югры»
Фото: Мегаполис Югра

Восьмилетняя Аделина Мерситова из Нягани ответила правильно на вопросы в викторине «Достижения Югры» и получила автомобиль. Родители девочки поделились, что у них в семье не было машины, но они о ней очень мечтали. Об этом сообщил телеграм-канал «Мегаполис ЮГРА».

«Наша дочь выиграла автомобиль! Так мы его хотели, и наконец то получили. Мы очень рады и счастливы!», — рассказали родители Аделины.

Ранее мы рассказывали о том, что пенсионерка из Сургутского района благодаря Викторине выиграла квартиру.


Сегодня в 13:00, просмотров: 118, комментариев: 0
