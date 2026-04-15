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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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ГИТИС проведет в Сургуте кастинг для будущих актеров и артистов сценических искусств

В Сургуте 23 апреля пройдет кастинг ГИТИСа на два факультета

ГИТИС проведет в Сургуте кастинг для будущих актеров и артистов сценических искусств
Фото администрации Сургута

В Сургуте 23 апреля пройдет кастинг в ГИТИС для молодых артистов. Об этом сообщила администрация Сургута. Крупнейший театральный вуз страны проведет отбор сразу на два факультета — актерский и новых направлений сценических искусств.

К участию приглашают учеников общеобразовательных школ и средних специальных учебных заведений, которые получат аттестат в 2026 году, а также выпускников прошлых лет с действующими результатами ЕГЭ.

Для прослушивания нужно подготовить репертуар из нескольких литературных произведений разных жанров, включая басню, стихотворение и отрывок прозы. Педагог также может попросить исполнить песню или танец.

Для абитуриентов факультета новых направлений сценических искусств предусмотрено дополнительное условие. Помимо чтецкой программы, им нужно будет исполнить два вокальных произведения под минусовую фонограмму или инструментальный аккомпанемент.

Кроме кастинга, педагоги ГИТИСа проведут профориентационный мастер-класс. Участникам расскажут, как выбрать программу для поступления и что ждет будущего артиста в профессии.

Мероприятие пройдет в Сургутском государственном университете на проспекте Ленина, 1, с 12:00 до 19:00. Для участия нужна предварительная регистрация.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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  2. Скандально известный бизнесмен заявился на праймериз «Единой России» в Думу Югры 608
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 18-19 апреля? // АФИША 521
  4. ​В Тюменской области ежедневно мониторят уровень воды в реках и состояние дамб 468
  5. В Сургуте временно закроют переход через улицу Игоря Киртбая из-за прокладки сетей 464
  6. Власти Югры будут подключать ветеранов боевых действий к наставничеству в «Движении Первых» 462
  7. Дорожники Югры приведут в порядок раздолбанный участок трассы между Сургутом и Когалымом 460
  8. Власти Югры включили в программу переселения более 1700 аварийных домов 459
  9. ​Школьники и студенты выбрали культуру в весенние каникулы 431
  10. ​В теплицах Тюменской области высадят миллионы сеянцев сосны для восстановления лесов 427
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  3. ​А живу в столице. Ольга Давыдова // ONLINE 1793
  4. Назначен новый директор сургутского аэропорта 1759
  5. ​Сургутяне смогут летать в Самару каждый день 1466
  6. В Югре начинается суд над человеком, подозреваемом в 620 киберпреступлениях 1310
  7. ​Улицу Маяковского в Сургуте залило водой 1308
  8. ​Команда «Олимпиец 2017» из Сургута впервые участвовала в международном турнире в Сочи 1265
  9. ​Пасха: традиции и смыслы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1200
  10. ​Более 1 600 детей родились в Сургуте с начала года 1181
  1. ​Вопрос на послезавтра 9545
  2. ​Лай и гуляй по ГОСТу 4842
  3. ​Социальная догазификация в Сургуте – лед тронулся 4092
  4. Сургутяне вновь могут пользоваться личным кабинетом на сайте Горводоканала 3271
  5. ​В Сургуте демонтируют павильоны на остановке «Все для дома» 2884
  6. Главное, чтобы после ухода Евгения Дьячкова сургутский аэропорт не постигла участь ж/д-вокзала 2873
  7. Вся окружная номенклатура соберется в Сургуте, чтобы обсудить планы на ближайшие годы 2796
  8. ​Utair увеличит число рейсов из городов Югры в летнем расписании 2503
  9. Власти Сургута предупредили об ответственности за сокрытие гибели животных 2424
  10. ​В Сургуте пять дней будет отсутствовать свет в ТСН «Крылья Сургута» 2188

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