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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdLv1PQ реклама на siapress.ru
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​В Сургуте демонтируют павильоны на остановке «Все для дома»

На остановке «Все для дома» на Мелик-Карамова в Сургуте демонтируют два торговых павильона

​В Сургуте демонтируют павильоны на остановке «Все для дома»
Фото: Яндекс Карты

На остановке «Все для дома» на улице Мелик-Карамова в Сургуте начали разбирать торговые павильоны. Об этом сообщили представители мэрии в комментариях под постом главы города Максима Слепова.

По данным властей, на остановке располагались два частных павильона. Один из них уже демонтировали по инициативе владельца, однако после работ на месте остался мусор. Собственнику выдали предписание привести территорию в порядок.

Второй павильон пока продолжает работать, но его владелец также готовится к демонтажу.

В администрации уточнили, что после сноса объектов территория остановки должна быть приведена в надлежащее состояние.


нравится (4) не нравится (0)
11 апреля в 16:26, просмотров: 1490, комментариев: 1
Комментарии:
gizn3
11 апреля в 17:01
Демонтируют тёплый павильон, который деньги в бюджет города мог приносить. А поставят холодный и за бюджетные деньги, который ещё на содержание такую же денюшку будет просить.. В 2025 году таких скворечников поставили на 100 млн. рублей, половина из них уже стоят грязные и ржавые.

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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcGEfkW реклама на siapress.ru 
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