​В Сургутском районе произошло смертельное ДТП

На трассе под Сургутом в ДТП погиб водитель «ВАЗа»

​В Сургутском районе произошло смертельное ДТП
Фото: ГАИ Югры / t.me

Сегодня утром, 22 сентября, на 114-м километре автодороги «Сургут ‒ Когалым» произошло смертельное ДТП. По предварительным данным, водитель автомобиля «ВАЗ» 1987 года рождения выехал на встречную полосу и столкнулся с автомобилем «ГАЗ», за рулем которого находился мужчина 1969 года рождения, сообщает ГАИ Югры.

В результате аварии водитель легковушки погиб на месте. Водитель грузовика получил травмы.

На месте работают следственно-оперативная группа и сотрудники Госавтоинспекции. Обстоятельства аварии уточняются.


Сегодня в 13:12
