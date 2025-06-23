За зданием сургутского ЗАГСа вновь установили кольца-качели

В Сургуте вновь установили кольца-качели за зданием городского ЗАГСа.
Напоминаем, старые качели демонтировали еще осенью – они были повреждены и не подлежали восстановлению. Власти заключили контракт на поставку новых конструкций.
Вячеслав Ребрий
