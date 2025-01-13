Дети провалились под лед в речпорту Сургута

16+
Вы довольны медицинским персоналом в Сургуте?
Комментировать
0
Вам интересно будет посмотреть, как Джуд Лоу сыграет Владимира Путина?
Комментировать
0
Россияне, по международному исследованию, занимают шестое место в мире по IQ.

Это неправда, россияне на первом месте 28.2%

Это правда 26.2%

Это неправда, россияне занимают горазд более низкое место 35%

Не знаю, что такое IQ 10.7%

Всего голосов: 103

Комментировать
0
В России кончилась эра дешевой электроэнергии, ее цену нужно поднять в 2-3 раза, а на потреблении экономить, считают в правительстве. Ваша реакция:

Очень правильно решение! 17.3%

Они там совсем с ума посходили?! 78.2%

Не знаю 4.5%

Всего голосов: 110

Комментировать
0
Хорошо ли, если Макдональдс вернется в Россию?
Комментировать
0
Два третьеклассника провалились под лед в Сургуте

Два третьеклассника провалились под лед в Сургуте
Фото: freepik

В речпорту Сургута произошла трагедия. Два третьеклассника захотели покататься на льдине и оказались под водой, сообщает СургутИнформ-ТВ.

На месте происшествия была развернута спасательная операция. Одного мальчика удалось вытащить из воды и передать медикам скорой помощи. Сейчас он находится в больнице.

К сожалению, второй ребенок ушел под воду прямо на глазах у спасателей. В настоящий момент его продолжают искать.

Сотрудники МЧС настоятельно призывают горожан не выходить на реку.


Сегодня в 14:52, просмотров: 99, комментариев: 0
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjc1SJHy
Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. Россия может перейти на четырехдневную рабочую неделю, считают в Госдуме 861
  2. ​Процесс уже запущен: в России отменяют ЕГЭ 413
  3. В России отпразднуют Старый Новый год 356
  4. ​В ХМАО водитель устроил ДТП после 12-часовой поездки за рулем 314
  5. ​В Сургутском районе спортом занимается 76% жителей 231
  6. ​В Сургуте неадекватный мужчина преследовал подростка 196
  7. ​Стоимость аренды однокомнатных квартир выросла на 31% 192
  8. Два третьеклассника провалились под лед в Сургуте 99
  9. США ввели жесткие санкции против «Газпром нефти» и «Сургутнефтегаза» 97
  10. ​На Крещение в Сургутском районе подготовят 14 купелей 92
  1. ​Был бы повод! 2351
  2. Если убрать внешний лоск, то Сургут становится все более депрессивным городом, который повторит судьбу Детройта 2063
  3. ​Где жить в Сургуте: топ-3 дорогих и бюджетных квартир в аренду // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1754
  4. ​«Это никуда не годится»: в Госдуме возмутились тем, что в РФ стали часто арестовывать за взятки 1646
  5. ​Что известно о новой системе утепления фасадов домов в Югре? // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 1607
  6. СИА-ПРЕСС 2024. Снос года. Ломать – «Строитель» 1534
  7. ​«Девушка лежала без признаков жизни»: сургутяне жалуются на опасность «Каменного мыса» 1484
  8. ​Как вернуть деньги за лечение, квартиру или занятия спортом? // КОНСУЛЬТАЦИЯ 1411
  9. ​Бакалавриат – все? Вузы России начнут переходить на новую систему образования в 2026 году 1407
  10. ​Под Сургутом произошло смертельное ДТП 1380
  1. Минэнерго: Эра дешевой электроэнергии закончилась, давайте к этому привыкать 82294
  2. ​Когда Черное море стало черным: экологическая катастрофа у берегов Анапы // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 11163
  3. ​СМИ: «Макдоналдс» может вернуться в Россию 8554
  4. У россиян будут отбирать земельные участки, если они не используются в течение трех лет 6951
  5. В России сняли ролик, в котором Санта-Клауса сбивает ПВО над Кремлем 6950
  6. ​Главная улица Краснодара превратилась в новогоднюю сказку: как местный миллиардер-патриот может доставить радость своим гражданам 6671
  7. Что делать, если не работает электронный больничный лист? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 6545
  8. ​Туристы возмущены километровыми очередями в Сочи 6165
  9. ​В наступающем году для россиян станут дороже многие товары и услуги – вот короткий, но впечатляющий список 5158
  10. ​Как законно украсить подъезд к Новому году и не получить штраф? // СИА-ПРЕСС ОТВЕЧАЕТ 5088

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Яндекс.Метрика