16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdxKQ9y
Новогодние салюты в Сургуте разрешили запускать только в одном месте

Сургутянам назвали место, на котором можно запускать новогодние фейерверки

Новогодние салюты в Сургуте разрешили запускать только в одном месте
Фото: freepik

В Сургуте определили единственное место для запуска фейерверков в новогоднюю ночь – Спортивное ядро в микрорайоне №35А. Об этом сообщает администрация города.

«Отдел надзорной деятельности и профилактической работы по г. Сургуту информирует горожан, что Постановлением Администрации города от 01.08.2024 № 3957 определено места для запуска пиротехнических изделий –Спортивное ядро в микрорайоне № 35А. Руководителям всех организаций и гражданам рекомендовано производить запуск салютов и фейерверков с указанного места», – передают в источнике.

Ранее в siapress.ru писали, что в Сургуте стартовали продажи талонов на вырубку новогодних елок.


Сегодня в 13:32
