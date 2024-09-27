16+
В Сургуте горит ЖК «Гудзон»

В Сургуте произошло возгорание в жилом комплексе «Гудзон»

В Сургуте горит ЖК «Гудзон»
Фото: t.me/omedia24

В Сургуте горит жилой строящийся комплекс «Гудзон», сообщает OMEDIA!

Пожар начался около 10 утра, на место оперативно прибыли экстренные службы. В данный момент пожарные продолжают тушить огонь.

Причины возгорания будут установлены следственными органами. Информации о пострадавших пока не поступало.

Новость будет дополняться.

UPD: Предварительной причиной возгорания является взрыв газового баллона, передает «СургутИнформ-ТВ». Также сообщается о трех пострадавших, которые надышались дымом. Всех рабочих эвакуировали со стройки.


Сегодня в 12:00
