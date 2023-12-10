На следующей неделе в Сургуте потеплеет

16+
​Морозы отступят от Сургута во вторник

​Морозы отступят от Сургута во вторник
Фото: ru.freepik.com

Пик нынешних морозов пришелся на сегодняшнюю ночь: с завтрашнего дня в Сургуте начнет теплеть, свидетельствует информер «Яндекс.Погода». Так, еще в понедельник будет – 35 градусов, а со вторника подъем столбиков термометров продолжится, дойдя к пятнице до отметки –19.

Аномальными морозами ныне отметилась не только Югра, но и другие территории России, включая европейскую часть.


10 декабря в 13:01, просмотров: 2629, комментариев: 0
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcsunek
