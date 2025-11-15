В 2026 году доступ к УСН потеряет бизнес, у которого оборот составит 20 млн рублей

16+
	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=aMwbmSVcN3e79v0A/vIuUbPgyd1H0pO90nDSvkQ7hJTT+/BKDRwE7bkCdfDagVpYVWNCzIPKWSBCje7DAug7x1vK9dd2+6AUEjSzI/LZN8eCOSiPRNAHnya5JM60DVoEkVmssNqFwXu9ITvWPVIydu5MTnTsFI1tNFk/r8RbsVE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=aMwbmSVcN3e79v0A/vIuUbPgyd1H0pO90nDSvkQ7hJTT+/BKDRwE7bkCdfDagVpYVWNCzIPKWSBCje7DAug7x1vK9dd2+6AUEjSzI/LZN8eCOSiPRNAHnya5JM60DVoEkVmssNqFwXu9ITvWPVIydu5MTnTsFI1tNFk/r8RbsVE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=/fKWwZdPNh+gjsHpD0paGGn4X8AAZM4f3+Oc+QYyMA2OnTazax4WkeLamNZyhQiJ/KrIMwhFsmLuz7ObcYu3Snaytbu/N0JQXf847/vCdGIpGnEC7/YIJcBozxqn2jebbs54t8vRd4vwOArrl+cT/hCog7Q5pzrMn/AYBmTYjKE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=/fKWwZdPNh+gjsHpD0paGGn4X8AAZM4f3+Oc+QYyMA2OnTazax4WkeLamNZyhQiJ/KrIMwhFsmLuz7ObcYu3Snaytbu/N0JQXf847/vCdGIpGnEC7/YIJcBozxqn2jebbs54t8vRd4vwOArrl+cT/hCog7Q5pzrMn/AYBmTYjKE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

	array(2) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#303 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110040"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529190"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=/fKWwZdPNh+gjsHpD0paGGn4X8AAZM4f3+Oc+QYyMA2OnTazax4WkeLamNZyhQiJ/KrIMwhFsmLuz7ObcYu3Snaytbu/N0JQXf847/vCdGIpGnEC7/YIJcBozxqn2jebbs54t8vRd4vwOArrl+cT/hCog7Q5pzrMn/AYBmTYjKE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=/fKWwZdPNh+gjsHpD0paGGn4X8AAZM4f3+Oc+QYyMA2OnTazax4WkeLamNZyhQiJ/KrIMwhFsmLuz7ObcYu3Snaytbu/N0JQXf847/vCdGIpGnEC7/YIJcBozxqn2jebbs54t8vRd4vwOArrl+cT/hCog7Q5pzrMn/AYBmTYjKE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "122"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "e178a12cade8d32395ede2822747d852.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:40"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:50"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "122"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#309 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#310 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#311 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#307 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
  [1]=>
  object(AdvItems)#308 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1762110000"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1764529172"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(191) "/adv_follow/hash?q=aMwbmSVcN3e79v0A/vIuUbPgyd1H0pO90nDSvkQ7hJTT+/BKDRwE7bkCdfDagVpYVWNCzIPKWSBCje7DAug7x1vK9dd2+6AUEjSzI/LZN8eCOSiPRNAHnya5JM60DVoEkVmssNqFwXu9ITvWPVIydu5MTnTsFI1tNFk/r8RbsVE="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(189) "/adv_view/hash?q=aMwbmSVcN3e79v0A/vIuUbPgyd1H0pO90nDSvkQ7hJTT+/BKDRwE7bkCdfDagVpYVWNCzIPKWSBCje7DAug7x1vK9dd2+6AUEjSzI/LZN8eCOSiPRNAHnya5JM60DVoEkVmssNqFwXu9ITvWPVIydu5MTnTsFI1tNFk/r8RbsVE="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "123"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "34"
      ["name"]=>
      string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(50) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru/projects/region-surgut"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "bc07d3baa118999a246374cdb914343c.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "0"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-03 00:00:00"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-11-30 23:59:32"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "123"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#314 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#315 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#316 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#312 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdEYZ2f реклама на siapress.ru
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,1276   EUR  95,0987  

Новости

Больше новостей
Больше опросов

В Госдуме одобрили поправку, которая немного упростит жизнь малого бизнеса в ближайшие пару лет

В 2026 году доступ к УСН потеряет бизнес, у которого оборот составит 20 млн рублей

В Госдуме одобрили поправку, которая немного упростит жизнь малого бизнеса в ближайшие пару лет
Фото Freepik

Комитет Госдумы по бюджету и налогам одобрил правительственную поправку ко второму чтению налогового законопроекта бюджетного пакета, предусматривающую поэтапное снижение порога доходов по упрощённой системе налогообложения (УСН) до 10 млн рублей к 2028 году. Рассмотреть пакет во втором чтении планируется на заседании 18 ноября.

Как ранее пояснил министр финансов Антон Силуанов, предлагается сделать переход плавным: установить порог в 20 млн рублей в 2026 году, снизить его до 15 млн рублей в 2027-м и до 10 млн рублей в 2028-м. По оценке министра, такой график позволит бизнесу адаптироваться к новым правилам применения спецрежима. Комитет при этом отклонил альтернативные поправки депутатов, касающиеся параметров порога по УСН.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 18:26, просмотров: 94, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Александр Моор и Никита Михалков обсудили искусство и патриотизм в древней столице Сибири 631
  2. ​Трудовые династии Уральского федерального округа собрались в Тюмени 579
  3. ​Доллар до конца года может дойти до 82 рублей 578
  4. ​Золото останется «тихой гаванью» инвесторов в этом году 562
  5. ​Тюменская область представила ключевые проекты на совещании у Дениса Мантурова 554
  6. ​Биометрия может удивить через 5 лет 525
  7. ​На форуме «Цифровые решения» в Москве представили тюменские проекты 520
  8. За 20 лет население Сургута выросло почти вполовину, а депутатов у нас столько же. А нужно ли больше? 400
  9. В Пермском крае микроавтобус столкнулся с грузовиком — семь человек погибли 331
  10. В Сургуте прошла общественная приемка новой детской площадки в парке микрорайона 20А 323
  1. ​Город без вкуса 2470
  2. Ее уроки остались с нами навсегда 2178
  3. «Фавелы» всегда будут гореть. Чтобы люди не гибли, нужно дать им возможность строить нормальные дома 2100
  4. ​Руслан Кухарук презентовал в Совете Федерации масштабную реконструкцию аэропорта Нижневартовска 1895
  5. В «Агентстве» могла быть картинная галерея или кванториум, но сургутяне вместо этого получили курятник и коллектор 1800
  6. ​Возле школ и детсадов в 25-м мкр Сургута включили новые фонари 1723
  7. ​Памяти профессора Парфёновой 1716
  8. Акт приема-передачи квартиры: зачем нужен и как его оформить 1536
  9. В Сургуте работает пересадочный тариф на общественном транспорте 1510
  10. ​Железнодорожный вокзал Сургута откроют в 2027 году 1505
  1. ​В ожидании рампы 7409
  2. Сургутяне жалуются на перебои с мобильным интернетом даже в центральных районах 5116
  3. ​Мост поколений: от стройотрядов 60-х до «Звезды Оби» 5037
  4. ​Бензин дороже доллара: сургутяне массово жалуются на резкий рост цен 4918
  5. Не каждая вырубка в Сургуте — трагедия. Старые и больные деревья нужно убирать и сажать что-то новое и полезное 4854
  6. Второй мост через Обь в районе Сургута «Звезда Оби» был открыт с участием президента 4757
  7. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 18-19 октября? // АФИША 4599
  8. На территории сургутского аэропорта в ноябре изменится порядок движения машин 4592
  9. Механизмы нежности. Андрей Дикоев // ONLINE 4379
  10. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 25-26 октября? // АФИША 4286

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика