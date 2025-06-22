84 года назад началась Великая Отечественная война

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  78,5016   EUR  90,1356  

Новости

  • Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 июня? // АФИША

    Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 июня? // АФИША

    19 июня в 16:04
    1779 5
  • Этно-кафе, СТО и фитнес: в Сургутском районе стартуют бизнес-проекты участников СВО и их семей

    Этно-кафе, СТО и фитнес: в Сургутском районе стартуют бизнес-проекты участников СВО и их семей

    Сегодня в 14:00
    128 0
  • Тюменец Фёдор Маслов стал призером Всероссийского конкурса «Моя страна – моя Россия»

    Тюменец Фёдор Маслов стал призером Всероссийского конкурса «Моя страна – моя Россия»

    Сегодня в 13:49
    122 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=be09BWmAt2X4iDKrHgUnnbP7MLp241g7FVUzvT9XNqrTTCoSH3DFZZBDZidXqOP+Nk2NzQXS8yVKfyzL6pio6u0WsxQbqWbX/k+3E5wY1Hfe+Nb5Dnf1HzGpAFFBK9Y73eZ2logsbcmEDYAQo0DyWCikK63iaJYUdLSLtjkYxmNvNlKEMq3tMaWaTUv1Xw77RQzhPmAVej3aQo8hzKhCiw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=be09BWmAt2X4iDKrHgUnnbP7MLp241g7FVUzvT9XNqrTTCoSH3DFZZBDZidXqOP+Nk2NzQXS8yVKfyzL6pio6u0WsxQbqWbX/k+3E5wY1Hfe+Nb5Dnf1HzGpAFFBK9Y73eZ2logsbcmEDYAQo0DyWCikK63iaJYUdLSLtjkYxmNvNlKEMq3tMaWaTUv1Xw77RQzhPmAVej3aQo8hzKhCiw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#358 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=be09BWmAt2X4iDKrHgUnnbP7MLp241g7FVUzvT9XNqrTTCoSH3DFZZBDZidXqOP+Nk2NzQXS8yVKfyzL6pio6u0WsxQbqWbX/k+3E5wY1Hfe+Nb5Dnf1HzGpAFFBK9Y73eZ2logsbcmEDYAQo0DyWCikK63iaJYUdLSLtjkYxmNvNlKEMq3tMaWaTUv1Xw77RQzhPmAVej3aQo8hzKhCiw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=be09BWmAt2X4iDKrHgUnnbP7MLp241g7FVUzvT9XNqrTTCoSH3DFZZBDZidXqOP+Nk2NzQXS8yVKfyzL6pio6u0WsxQbqWbX/k+3E5wY1Hfe+Nb5Dnf1HzGpAFFBK9Y73eZ2logsbcmEDYAQo0DyWCikK63iaJYUdLSLtjkYxmNvNlKEMq3tMaWaTUv1Xw77RQzhPmAVej3aQo8hzKhCiw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#358 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#351 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=be09BWmAt2X4iDKrHgUnnbP7MLp241g7FVUzvT9XNqrTTCoSH3DFZZBDZidXqOP+Nk2NzQXS8yVKfyzL6pio6u0WsxQbqWbX/k+3E5wY1Hfe+Nb5Dnf1HzGpAFFBK9Y73eZ2logsbcmEDYAQo0DyWCikK63iaJYUdLSLtjkYxmNvNlKEMq3tMaWaTUv1Xw77RQzhPmAVej3aQo8hzKhCiw=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=be09BWmAt2X4iDKrHgUnnbP7MLp241g7FVUzvT9XNqrTTCoSH3DFZZBDZidXqOP+Nk2NzQXS8yVKfyzL6pio6u0WsxQbqWbX/k+3E5wY1Hfe+Nb5Dnf1HzGpAFFBK9Y73eZ2logsbcmEDYAQo0DyWCikK63iaJYUdLSLtjkYxmNvNlKEMq3tMaWaTUv1Xw77RQzhPmAVej3aQo8hzKhCiw=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#357 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#358 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#359 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#355 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Александр Моор рассказал о перспективах развития АПК в регионе

    ​Александр Моор рассказал о перспективах развития АПК в регионе

    Сегодня в 13:21
    159 0
  • В России пообещали снизить нагрузку на учителей

    В России пообещали снизить нагрузку на учителей

    Сегодня в 13:15
    161 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=oaAW8aqtrZlokjz94KxCraJj/C97qdkD0Bn5eijJinvpgrnJIgt+gCehJNGkEEWY661dQPiCQCOCvuaZNMwaE5Pf6TuQSnT6aa+3y6zKs3YMzZ/yhWpuE6Oa5YXyiWnd"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=oaAW8aqtrZlokjz94KxCraJj/C97qdkD0Bn5eijJinvpgrnJIgt+gCehJNGkEEWY661dQPiCQCOCvuaZNMwaE5Pf6TuQSnT6aa+3y6zKs3YMzZ/yhWpuE6Oa5YXyiWnd"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=oaAW8aqtrZlokjz94KxCraJj/C97qdkD0Bn5eijJinvpgrnJIgt+gCehJNGkEEWY661dQPiCQCOCvuaZNMwaE5Pf6TuQSnT6aa+3y6zKs3YMzZ/yhWpuE6Oa5YXyiWnd"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=oaAW8aqtrZlokjz94KxCraJj/C97qdkD0Bn5eijJinvpgrnJIgt+gCehJNGkEEWY661dQPiCQCOCvuaZNMwaE5Pf6TuQSnT6aa+3y6zKs3YMzZ/yhWpuE6Oa5YXyiWnd"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#361 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750138335"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1752001163"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=oaAW8aqtrZlokjz94KxCraJj/C97qdkD0Bn5eijJinvpgrnJIgt+gCehJNGkEEWY661dQPiCQCOCvuaZNMwaE5Pf6TuQSnT6aa+3y6zKs3YMzZ/yhWpuE6Oa5YXyiWnd"
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=oaAW8aqtrZlokjz94KxCraJj/C97qdkD0Bn5eijJinvpgrnJIgt+gCehJNGkEEWY661dQPiCQCOCvuaZNMwaE5Pf6TuQSnT6aa+3y6zKs3YMzZ/yhWpuE6Oa5YXyiWnd"
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "157"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "70"
      ["name"]=>
      string(19) "TOP IT College (14)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(22) "https://clck.ru/3MdZbU"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "047b6ce12f0acb828f65114bd36c5d8d.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(85) "АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-17 10:32:15"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-08 23:59:23"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "157"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#367 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#368 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#369 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#365 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
    АНО ПОО ММКЦТ "АКАДЕМИЯ ТОП" ИНН 7730265193 erid:2SDnjepqMjb реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​В Тюменской области реализуют два крупных инвестпроекта в сельскохозяйственной сфере

    ​В Тюменской области реализуют два крупных инвестпроекта в сельскохозяйственной сфере

    Сегодня в 13:09
    160 0
  • В Югре до конца года заменят 379 лифтов – использовать будут только отечественные

    В Югре до конца года заменят 379 лифтов – использовать будут только отечественные

    Сегодня в 12:30
    182 0
  • В Сургуте с начала сезона сломали более 140 электросамокатов

    В Сургуте с начала сезона сломали более 140 электросамокатов

    Сегодня в 11:50
    217 0
  • В Югре в начале недели ожидаются дожди и похолодание

    В Югре в начале недели ожидаются дожди и похолодание

    Сегодня в 11:00
    210 0
  • ​В Сургуте назвали сроки завершения строительства железнодорожного вокзала

    ​В Сургуте назвали сроки завершения строительства железнодорожного вокзала

    21 июня в 15:26
    862 1
  • ​Врачи Ханты-Мансийска спасли пациента с паразитами в сердце

    ​Врачи Ханты-Мансийска спасли пациента с паразитами в сердце

    21 июня в 14:48
    733 0
  • ​Большинство читателей СИА-ПРЕСС осудили самосуд над подростком, сжегшим икону ради хайпа

    ​Большинство читателей СИА-ПРЕСС осудили самосуд над подростком, сжегшим икону ради хайпа

    21 июня в 13:02
    766 0
  • ​В Югре с начала года произошло 765 пожаров: погибло 20 человек, в том числе трое детей

    ​В Югре с начала года произошло 765 пожаров: погибло 20 человек, в том числе трое детей

    21 июня в 12:06
    724 0
Больше новостей
Снижение прибыли Сургутнефтегаза вы воспринимаете:

С тревогой 56.8%

С воодушевлением 7.4%

С равнодушием 35.8%

Всего голосов: 95

Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

В России отмечают День памяти и скорби

84 года назад началась Великая Отечественная война

В России отмечают День памяти и скорби
Фото: freepik

Сегодня, 22 июня, в России отмечают День памяти и скорби – в этот день 84 года назад нацистская Германия без объявления войны напала на Советский Союз. С этого момента началась Великая Отечественная война, продлившаяся 1418 дней и унесшая жизни 27 миллионов человек.

В память о погибших сегодня по всей стране в 12:15 по московскому времени состоится минута молчания. Это время выбрано не случайно – именно в этот момент советские граждане впервые услышали по радио сообщение о нападении фашистских войск.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 13:23, просмотров: 167, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​В Сургуте назвали сроки завершения строительства железнодорожного вокзала 862
  2. ​Ностальгия звучит 838
  3. В Сургуте с начала сезона сломали более 140 электросамокатов 217
  4. В Югре в начале недели ожидаются дожди и похолодание 210
  5. В Югре до конца года заменят 379 лифтов – использовать будут только отечественные 182
  6. В России отмечают День памяти и скорби 167
  7. В России пообещали снизить нагрузку на учителей 162
  8. ​Александр Моор рассказал о перспективах развития АПК в регионе 160
  9. ​В Тюменской области реализуют два крупных инвестпроекта в сельскохозяйственной сфере 160
  10. Этно-кафе, СТО и фитнес: в Сургутском районе стартуют бизнес-проекты участников СВО и их семей 128
  1. В Сургуте молодая девушка выпала из окна и погибла 2273
  2. В случае с застройкой ядра центра Сургута важнее обсуждать не только этажность, но и качество планировки домов и территории 2088
  3. В Сургуте установили памятник подвигу врачей 1866
  4. В Сургуте начался ремонт на одном из центральных участков проспекта Ленина 1783
  5. Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 21-22 июня? // АФИША 1779
  6. Максим Слепов показал, что открыт к обсуждению сложных городских проблем. Теперь дело за выработкой стратегических решений 1729
  7. Диана Филатова: «Неудача на ЕГЭ – это не трагедия, а ценный опыт, который формирует характер» 1692
  8. ​В Сургуте растет число травм на самокатах: пострадали уже 43 человека 1626
  9. ​В Сургуте выявили более 40 сайтов с экстремистским контентом 1608
  10. Я здесь вырос, и мне не все равно, как выглядит мой город 1490
  1. ​Прокатились ‒ и хватит 9454
  2. ​Новицкий прав 6833
  3. ​Истерия по Лабубу 6078
  4. ​В Хоззоне Сургута строят кластер с ареной, на Университетской – зал и дворец единоборств 5851
  5. ​Кролики без воды и корма: в Сургуте в бывшем магазине устроили живой уголок 5516
  6. ​Сургут накроет гроза и сильный ветер 5393
  7. ​Звезды оставили след в ХМАО // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 4893
  8. Сургутянка Екатерина Бежан стала двукратной чемпионкой мира по муайтай 4827
  9. ​Звездопад и парад планет: какие астрономические события ждут россиян летом 4022
  10. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 3907

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика