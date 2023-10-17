Инструкция, как провести онлайн-собрание собственников в ГИС ЖКХ

Провести общее собрание собственников помещений в многоквартирном доме можно в форме заочного голосования с использованием ГИС ЖКХ (ОСС). Вот небольшая и понятная инструкция, как это сделать. А здесь можно почитать об этом подробнее.
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#311 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1696995993" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1697569156" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2K7/ni45FWnwASVU1ixjfew2HE9laLEx+bRF8MZ6yBa90W0ElTPckJ5XkxnxmYdcg+PeKaxtGCuCzfnOR2Rv5Q9uS5isnFfKsbSEayPigpVAlibhOWsm5sGKVn3cnODO" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2K7/ni45FWnwASVU1ixjfew2HE9laLEx+bRF8MZ6yBa90W0ElTPckJ5XkxnxmYdcg+PeKaxtGCuCzfnOR2Rv5Q9uS5isnFfKsbSEayPigpVAlibhOWsm5sGKVn3cnODO" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "5fe8b1a0b6176e5dca129f5b5d6abf6b.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-11 08:46:33" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-10-17 23:59:16" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#317 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#318 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#319 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(1) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#306 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1696996024" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1697569157" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=uLLdHo6mLVTVupsvfSa5MDkdFIIZVILyae9qjIyFTyHF+I2VnfUvcMkdki7y5E18o4NCudBoQ7mhMKXCqss6oDJUurraSyXFv3Jms+voq2y6IgCKl7tQEdNPy2Mr3Xxq" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=uLLdHo6mLVTVupsvfSa5MDkdFIIZVILyae9qjIyFTyHF+I2VnfUvcMkdki7y5E18o4NCudBoQ7mhMKXCqss6oDJUurraSyXFv3Jms+voq2y6IgCKl7tQEdNPy2Mr3Xxq" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d35d1a71adae4d512bf57d7b608224d5.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-11 08:47:04" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-10-17 23:59:17" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#312 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#313 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
array(2) { [0]=> object(AdvItems)#306 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1696996024" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1697569157" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=uLLdHo6mLVTVupsvfSa5MDkdFIIZVILyae9qjIyFTyHF+I2VnfUvcMkdki7y5E18o4NCudBoQ7mhMKXCqss6oDJUurraSyXFv3Jms+voq2y6IgCKl7tQEdNPy2Mr3Xxq" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=uLLdHo6mLVTVupsvfSa5MDkdFIIZVILyae9qjIyFTyHF+I2VnfUvcMkdki7y5E18o4NCudBoQ7mhMKXCqss6oDJUurraSyXFv3Jms+voq2y6IgCKl7tQEdNPy2Mr3Xxq" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "122" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(50) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 моб)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "d35d1a71adae4d512bf57d7b608224d5.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "0" ["mob"]=> string(1) "1" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-11 08:47:04" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-10-17 23:59:17" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "122" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#312 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#313 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#314 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#310 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } [1]=> object(AdvItems)#311 (17) { ["image"]=> NULL ["delete_image"]=> NULL ["publish_start_int"]=> string(10) "1696995993" ["publish_end_int"]=> string(10) "1697569156" ["follow_link"]=> string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=2K7/ni45FWnwASVU1ixjfew2HE9laLEx+bRF8MZ6yBa90W0ElTPckJ5XkxnxmYdcg+PeKaxtGCuCzfnOR2Rv5Q9uS5isnFfKsbSEayPigpVAlibhOWsm5sGKVn3cnODO" ["view_link"]=> string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=2K7/ni45FWnwASVU1ixjfew2HE9laLEx+bRF8MZ6yBa90W0ElTPckJ5XkxnxmYdcg+PeKaxtGCuCzfnOR2Rv5Q9uS5isnFfKsbSEayPigpVAlibhOWsm5sGKVn3cnODO" ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=> bool(false) ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(16) { ["id"]=> string(3) "123" ["campaign_id"]=> string(2) "34" ["name"]=> string(52) "Сибпромстрой Паркинг (1 деск)" ["link"]=> string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru" ["svg"]=> string(0) "" ["filename"]=> string(36) "5fe8b1a0b6176e5dca129f5b5d6abf6b.jpg" ["alt_text"]=> string(0) "" ["title_text"]=> string(14) "erid:Kra23WcoD" ["notes"]=> string(0) "" ["erid"]=> string(82) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:Kra23WcoD" ["desktop"]=> string(1) "1" ["mob"]=> string(1) "0" ["shows"]=> NULL ["published"]=> string(1) "1" ["publish_start"]=> string(19) "2023-10-11 08:46:33" ["publish_end"]=> string(19) "2023-10-17 23:59:16" } ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=> array(0) { } ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=> NULL ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(3) "123" ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=> string(1) "t" ["_errors":"CModel":private]=> array(0) { } ["_validators":"CModel":private]=> NULL ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=> string(6) "update" ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> array(3) { ["onbeforevalidate"]=> object(CList)#317 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(14) "beforeValidate" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onbeforesave"]=> object(CList)#318 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(10) "beforeSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } ["onaftersave"]=> object(CList)#319 (5) { ["_d":"CList":private]=> array(1) { [0]=> array(2) { [0]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } [1]=> string(9) "afterSave" } } ["_c":"CList":private]=> int(1) ["_r":"CList":private]=> bool(false) ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> array(1) { ["activerecord-relation"]=> object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#315 (6) { ["useTransaction"]=> bool(true) ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=> NULL ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=> bool(true) ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=> *RECURSION* ["_e":"CComponent":private]=> NULL ["_m":"CComponent":private]=> NULL } } } }
Провести общее собрание собственников помещений в многоквартирном доме можно в форме заочного голосования с использованием ГИС ЖКХ (ОСС). Вот небольшая и понятная инструкция, как это сделать. А здесь можно почитать об этом подробнее.
Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.
Вы можете войти на сайт