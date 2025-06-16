В Сургуте участились ДТП с самокатами

16+
	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  79,0028   EUR  90,0068  

Новости

  • ​Югра вошла в топ-10 регионов по доходам населения

    ​Югра вошла в топ-10 регионов по доходам населения

    Сегодня в 13:36
    136 0
  • ​Прыжок в точку: сургутяне стали лучшими на чемпионате по парашютному спорту

    ​Прыжок в точку: сургутяне стали лучшими на чемпионате по парашютному спорту

    Сегодня в 12:53
    172 0
  • ​В Сургуте выявили более 40 сайтов с экстремистским контентом

    ​В Сургуте выявили более 40 сайтов с экстремистским контентом

    Сегодня в 12:11
    289 0 
  • 	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#346 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=77lm4Th+TwrPnmdriRH/MOHSOc2PmjQAgwax/Y/GFQodk4934+o7lmzyZ1yqkluZx6k8VPt0+YvABAs6wbnZMElgUCQTCb1zjKdgQ5H6Ii/xElPsq7uRN9bwe16ZAvOHyrNwtQ0B/uRMPX8rxidsL1zDlNE2Fkt44gtN34T5FdeyXmoPaZi923YeYt26p3RtqmTSmHL6OGPDsR78gL/uBg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=77lm4Th+TwrPnmdriRH/MOHSOc2PmjQAgwax/Y/GFQodk4934+o7lmzyZ1yqkluZx6k8VPt0+YvABAs6wbnZMElgUCQTCb1zjKdgQ5H6Ii/xElPsq7uRN9bwe16ZAvOHyrNwtQ0B/uRMPX8rxidsL1zDlNE2Fkt44gtN34T5FdeyXmoPaZi923YeYt26p3RtqmTSmHL6OGPDsR78gL/uBg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#346 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=77lm4Th+TwrPnmdriRH/MOHSOc2PmjQAgwax/Y/GFQodk4934+o7lmzyZ1yqkluZx6k8VPt0+YvABAs6wbnZMElgUCQTCb1zjKdgQ5H6Ii/xElPsq7uRN9bwe16ZAvOHyrNwtQ0B/uRMPX8rxidsL1zDlNE2Fkt44gtN34T5FdeyXmoPaZi923YeYt26p3RtqmTSmHL6OGPDsR78gL/uBg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=77lm4Th+TwrPnmdriRH/MOHSOc2PmjQAgwax/Y/GFQodk4934+o7lmzyZ1yqkluZx6k8VPt0+YvABAs6wbnZMElgUCQTCb1zjKdgQ5H6Ii/xElPsq7uRN9bwe16ZAvOHyrNwtQ0B/uRMPX8rxidsL1zDlNE2Fkt44gtN34T5FdeyXmoPaZi923YeYt26p3RtqmTSmHL6OGPDsR78gL/uBg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}

    	array(1) {
  [0]=>
  object(AdvItems)#346 (17) {
    ["image"]=>
    NULL
    ["delete_image"]=>
    NULL
    ["publish_start_int"]=>
    string(10) "1750054409"
    ["publish_end_int"]=>
    string(10) "1751828374"
    ["follow_link"]=>
    string(235) "/adv_follow/hash?q=77lm4Th+TwrPnmdriRH/MOHSOc2PmjQAgwax/Y/GFQodk4934+o7lmzyZ1yqkluZx6k8VPt0+YvABAs6wbnZMElgUCQTCb1zjKdgQ5H6Ii/xElPsq7uRN9bwe16ZAvOHyrNwtQ0B/uRMPX8rxidsL1zDlNE2Fkt44gtN34T5FdeyXmoPaZi923YeYt26p3RtqmTSmHL6OGPDsR78gL/uBg=="
    ["view_link"]=>
    string(233) "/adv_view/hash?q=77lm4Th+TwrPnmdriRH/MOHSOc2PmjQAgwax/Y/GFQodk4934+o7lmzyZ1yqkluZx6k8VPt0+YvABAs6wbnZMElgUCQTCb1zjKdgQ5H6Ii/xElPsq7uRN9bwe16ZAvOHyrNwtQ0B/uRMPX8rxidsL1zDlNE2Fkt44gtN34T5FdeyXmoPaZi923YeYt26p3RtqmTSmHL6OGPDsR78gL/uBg=="
    ["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    bool(false)
    ["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(16) {
      ["id"]=>
      string(3) "156"
      ["campaign_id"]=>
      string(2) "69"
      ["name"]=>
      string(26) "МРТ Эксперт (15)"
      ["link"]=>
      string(84) "https://sur.mrtexpert.ru/offers/1584?utm_source=vk&utm_medium=post&utm_campaign=hand"
      ["svg"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["filename"]=>
      string(36) "9638c7bed3bf422543a79309e5021ced.jpg"
      ["alt_text"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["title_text"]=>
      string(16) "erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["notes"]=>
      string(0) ""
      ["erid"]=>
      string(80) "ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3"
      ["desktop"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["mob"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["shows"]=>
      NULL
      ["published"]=>
      string(1) "1"
      ["publish_start"]=>
      string(19) "2025-06-16 11:13:29"
      ["publish_end"]=>
      string(19) "2025-07-06 23:59:34"
    }
    ["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(3) "156"
    ["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
    string(1) "t"
    ["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
    array(0) {
    }
    ["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
    NULL
    ["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
    string(6) "update"
    ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(3) {
      ["onbeforevalidate"]=>
      object(CList)#352 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(14) "beforeValidate"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onbeforesave"]=>
      object(CList)#353 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(10) "beforeSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
      ["onaftersave"]=>
      object(CList)#354 (5) {
        ["_d":"CList":private]=>
        array(1) {
          [0]=>
          array(2) {
            [0]=>
            object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
              ["useTransaction"]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
              bool(true)
              ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
              *RECURSION*
              ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
              ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
              NULL
            }
            [1]=>
            string(9) "afterSave"
          }
        }
        ["_c":"CList":private]=>
        int(1)
        ["_r":"CList":private]=>
        bool(false)
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
    ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
    array(1) {
      ["activerecord-relation"]=>
      object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#350 (6) {
        ["useTransaction"]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
        bool(true)
        ["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
        *RECURSION*
        ["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
        ["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
        NULL
      }
    }
  }
}
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
    ООО «МТР-Эксперт Сургут» ИНН 8602209572 erid:2SDnjdkEjT3 реклама на siapress.ru
  • ​Музыканты из Югры отправятся в Сербию на международный фестиваль

    ​Музыканты из Югры отправятся в Сербию на международный фестиваль

    Сегодня в 12:00
    199 0
  • В Югре нашли тела двух мужчин, утонувших в праздничные дни

    В Югре нашли тела двух мужчин, утонувших в праздничные дни

    Сегодня в 11:35
    220 0
  • ​Экономь на поездках по городу вместе с Drivee

    ​Экономь на поездках по городу вместе с Drivee

    Сегодня в 11:26
    198 0
  • Кардиолог из Сургута спас мужчину с приступом во время прохождения медосмотра

    Кардиолог из Сургута спас мужчину с приступом во время прохождения медосмотра

    Сегодня в 10:50
    306 0
  • Билайн открывает возможности скоростного 4G для сельчан ХМАО

    Билайн открывает возможности скоростного 4G для сельчан ХМАО

    Сегодня в 10:15
    310 0
  • На «трассе смерти» в ХМАО столкнулись две иномарки – пострадал годовалый ребенок

    На «трассе смерти» в ХМАО столкнулись две иномарки – пострадал годовалый ребенок

    Сегодня в 10:00
    288 0
  • ​В Тюмени откроется масштабная мультимедийная выставка, посвященная 80-летию Победы

    ​В Тюмени откроется масштабная мультимедийная выставка, посвященная 80-летию Победы

    15 июня в 19:19
    485 0
  • ​«Мост дружбы» объединил более 16 тысяч человек в Тюмени: фестиваль стал символом единства и общей памяти

    ​«Мост дружбы» объединил более 16 тысяч человек в Тюмени: фестиваль стал символом единства и общей памяти

    15 июня в 17:57
    574 0
  • В Сургуте установили памятник подвигу врачей

    В Сургуте установили памятник подвигу врачей

    15 июня в 17:00
    813 0
  • Сургутские врачи спасли многодетную маму с серьезным осложнением беременности

    Сургутские врачи спасли многодетную маму с серьезным осложнением беременности

    15 июня в 16:11
    618 0
Больше новостей
Больше опросов

​В Сургуте растет число травм на самокатах: пострадали уже 43 человека

В Сургуте участились ДТП с самокатами

​В Сургуте растет число травм на самокатах: пострадали уже 43 человека
Фото: siapress.ru

С начала мая в Сургутскую травматологическую больницу обратились 43 человека, получивших травмы в результате ДТП на самокатах. Из них 36 − несовершеннолетние. Эти цифры уже превысили показатели всего прошлого сезона: с мая по сентябрь 2024 года было зафиксировано 39 подобных обращений, в том числе 27 − от детей, отмечают в медучреждении.

Чаще всего пострадавшие получают черепно-мозговые травмы. В этом году у 21 пациента диагностированы именно такие повреждения. На втором месте – травмы рук (12 случаев), на третьем – ног (девять случаев). Медики отмечают, что часто травмы бывают множественными.

Черепашья скорость, штрафы и запреты: что ждет самокатчиков в Сургуте − читайте в нашем материале.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 14:26, просмотров: 93, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL


	array(0) {
}

	array(0) {
}

	NULL

Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. В Сургуте установили памятник подвигу врачей 813
  2. Сургутские врачи спасли многодетную маму с серьезным осложнением беременности 618
  3. В Нижневартовске сбили подростка на электросамокате 593
  4. ​«Мост дружбы» объединил более 16 тысяч человек в Тюмени: фестиваль стал символом единства и общей памяти 574
  5. ​В Тюмени откроется масштабная мультимедийная выставка, посвященная 80-летию Победы 485
  6. Билайн открывает возможности скоростного 4G для сельчан ХМАО 310
  7. Кардиолог из Сургута спас мужчину с приступом во время прохождения медосмотра 306
  8. ​В Сургуте выявили более 40 сайтов с экстремистским контентом 289
  9. На «трассе смерти» в ХМАО столкнулись две иномарки – пострадал годовалый ребенок 288
  10. В Югре нашли тела двух мужчин, утонувших в праздничные дни 220
  1. Югорчане сообщают о сбоях связи и интернета – проблемы у МТС, Tele2, YOTA и других сервисов 2942
  2. ​Российский мессенджер Max установят на все смартфоны с 1 сентября 2503
  3. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 12 июня ‒ 15 июня? // АФИША 2409
  4. ​Благодарность Сталина детям 2105
  5. Югорчане продолжают жаловаться на работу интернета 2068
  6. ​Приключения «желтого» чемоданчика 2053
  7. Основная застройка Ядра центра Сургута ограничится 12 этажами 1753
  8. ​50% опрошенных читателей СИА-ПРЕСС считает, что Академия наук не должна проверять игрушки Лабубу 1750
  9. История, музыка и танцы: Сургут масштабно отметит День России и День города 1740
  10. ​Любой праздник без большого спортивного события как «невеста без жениха» 1698
  1. ​Сажайте по-человечески 7602
  2. ​Прокатились ‒ и хватит 6905
  3. ​Родню оставьте дома 6412
  4. ​Новицкий прав 6232
  5. ​В Хоззоне Сургута строят кластер с ареной, на Университетской – зал и дворец единоборств 4731
  6. ​Кролики без воды и корма: в Сургуте в бывшем магазине устроили живой уголок 4414
  7. ​«До 45 лет детей не родил? Ты кастрат или больной?» Протоиерей Андрей Ткачёв предложил ввести в России налог на бездетность для мужчин 4376
  8. ​Сургут накроет гроза и сильный ветер 4297
  9. ​Истерия по Лабубу 4182
  10. ​Звезды оставили след в ХМАО // ОБЗОР СИА-ПРЕСС 3928

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика