​Цифровые решения Тюменской области отмечены на международном уровне

Тюменские цифровые сервисы вошли в Библиотеку лучших практик

​Цифровые решения Тюменской области отмечены на международном уровне
Фото: admtyumen.ru

В библиотеку лучших практик, готовых для тиражирования в страны БРИКС, включены Цифровые решения Тюменской области. Об этом сообщает региональный департамент информатизации.

Библиотека лучших практик сформирована по итогам конкурса «BRICS Solutions Awards». В нее вошли пять уникальных цифровых решений Тюменской области: Диспетчерское управление транспортными службами по содержанию автомобильных дорог Тюменской области; Личный кабинет охотника на Портале услуг Тюменской области; Навигатор дополнительного образования Тюменской области; Телемед-72; Виртуальный консультант 72.

«Впервые цифровые решения Тюменской области отмечены на международном уровне. Обмен лучшими практиками придаст ощутимый толчок технологическому развитию стран участников БРИКС. Мы гордимся тем, что Тюменская область внесла свой вклад в укрепление сотрудничества России с нашими иностранными партнерами», – заявил директор Департамента информатизации Тюменской области Логинов Станислав.

Напомним, что проектами Тюменской области ежегодно пополняется банк умных решений Минстроя России, а также сервис по поиску лучших практик Агентства стратегических инициатив «Смартека».


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
09 ноября в 14:35, просмотров: 505, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

