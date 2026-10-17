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Фильм из Югры «Вуся Вулаты» покажут в Москве и Санкт-Петербурге

Югорский фильм «Вуся Вулаты» вошел в программу IX Большого детского фестиваля

Фильм из Югры «Вуся Вулаты» покажут в Москве и Санкт-Петербурге
Фото администрации Сургута

Югорский фильм «Вуся Вулаты» покажут в Москве и Санкт-Петербурге в рамках IX Большого детского фестиваля Сергея Безрукова. Картина прошла экспертный отбор и вошла в конкурсную программу, сообщил канал «Югра официально».

Название фильма переводится с хантыйского как «Здравствуйте». По сюжету двое школьников теряются в тайге, где им помогают местные жители — ханты. Знакомство с их культурой и гостеприимством помогает детям по-новому увидеть родной край.

Главные роли сыграли югорские школьники Евдокия Колыванова и Семен Соловьев. Съемки проходили летом 2025 года в Белом Яре и окрестностях Барсово. Проект победил в конкурсе креативных индустрий 2024 года и получил поддержку гранта губернатора Югры.

Ранее siapress.ru сообщал, что сыгравший в этой картине Костю Краскина сургутский лицеист Гордей Давыдов вышел в финал национальной премии «Хлопушка» в номинации «Лучший актер мужского пола до 18 лет». Сам фильм занял второе место на Международном молодежном кинофестивале «Свет миру».


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