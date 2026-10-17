Югорский фильм «Вуся Вулаты» вошел в программу IX Большого детского фестиваля

array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#310 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1790830383"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1793213945"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=+T5vjm7EwG0UplGaMNQvn1DcXOrBSOrAzFYxX7rrE9eQ0LhEY6bgWELK0KVB12/E3fHqQLMJQO05ftoa6iWhguUtU4dhFonm2ZSWBFp6Bycbs9qN/QG8WgMg5yFlIBZS"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=+T5vjm7EwG0UplGaMNQvn1DcXOrBSOrAzFYxX7rrE9eQ0LhEY6bgWELK0KVB12/E3fHqQLMJQO05ftoa6iWhguUtU4dhFonm2ZSWBFp6Bycbs9qN/QG8WgMg5yFlIBZS"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "123"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "b7f6eec0f39a2499f2968a78068ffaae.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-01 09:53:03"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-28 23:59:05"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "123"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#317 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#318 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(1) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#305 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1790830357"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1793213980"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jvw9akPy3vqliqc6Kz0vFdi0TVkOuiOf7HLJ25SBRuKMvF7vlSfNwGCni6o2fsdtn79hlsvZCsj2kS/pKNqKvYR2BSMbxbNKbhrlhRky8XZUI0OOKquBEnsMoiAqzRbc"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=jvw9akPy3vqliqc6Kz0vFdi0TVkOuiOf7HLJ25SBRuKMvF7vlSfNwGCni6o2fsdtn79hlsvZCsj2kS/pKNqKvYR2BSMbxbNKbhrlhRky8XZUI0OOKquBEnsMoiAqzRbc"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "122"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "823a91289bc5eb9ed48b83ee57682b4e.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-01 09:52:37"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-28 23:59:40"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "122"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#312 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(AdvItems)#305 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1790830357"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1793213980"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=jvw9akPy3vqliqc6Kz0vFdi0TVkOuiOf7HLJ25SBRuKMvF7vlSfNwGCni6o2fsdtn79hlsvZCsj2kS/pKNqKvYR2BSMbxbNKbhrlhRky8XZUI0OOKquBEnsMoiAqzRbc"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=jvw9akPy3vqliqc6Kz0vFdi0TVkOuiOf7HLJ25SBRuKMvF7vlSfNwGCni6o2fsdtn79hlsvZCsj2kS/pKNqKvYR2BSMbxbNKbhrlhRky8XZUI0OOKquBEnsMoiAqzRbc"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "122"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(35) "Сибпромстрой (1 моб)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "823a91289bc5eb9ed48b83ee57682b4e.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "0"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "1"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-01 09:52:37"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-28 23:59:40"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "122"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#311 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#312 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#313 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#309 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
[1]=>
object(AdvItems)#310 (17) {
["image"]=>
NULL
["delete_image"]=>
NULL
["publish_start_int"]=>
string(10) "1790830383"
["publish_end_int"]=>
string(10) "1793213945"
["follow_link"]=>
string(147) "/adv_follow/hash?q=+T5vjm7EwG0UplGaMNQvn1DcXOrBSOrAzFYxX7rrE9eQ0LhEY6bgWELK0KVB12/E3fHqQLMJQO05ftoa6iWhguUtU4dhFonm2ZSWBFp6Bycbs9qN/QG8WgMg5yFlIBZS"
["view_link"]=>
string(145) "/adv_view/hash?q=+T5vjm7EwG0UplGaMNQvn1DcXOrBSOrAzFYxX7rrE9eQ0LhEY6bgWELK0KVB12/E3fHqQLMJQO05ftoa6iWhguUtU4dhFonm2ZSWBFp6Bycbs9qN/QG8WgMg5yFlIBZS"
["_new":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
bool(false)
["_attributes":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(16) {
["id"]=>
string(3) "123"
["campaign_id"]=>
string(2) "34"
["name"]=>
string(37) "Сибпромстрой (1 деск)"
["link"]=>
string(27) "https://www.sibpromstroy.ru"
["svg"]=>
string(0) ""
["filename"]=>
string(36) "b7f6eec0f39a2499f2968a78068ffaae.jpg"
["alt_text"]=>
string(0) ""
["title_text"]=>
string(16) "erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["notes"]=>
string(0) ""
["erid"]=>
string(84) "ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb"
["desktop"]=>
string(1) "1"
["mob"]=>
string(1) "0"
["shows"]=>
NULL
["published"]=>
string(1) "1"
["publish_start"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-01 09:53:03"
["publish_end"]=>
string(19) "2026-10-28 23:59:05"
}
["_related":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_c":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
NULL
["_pk":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(3) "123"
["_alias":"CActiveRecord":private]=>
string(1) "t"
["_errors":"CModel":private]=>
array(0) {
}
["_validators":"CModel":private]=>
NULL
["_scenario":"CModel":private]=>
string(6) "update"
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
array(3) {
["onbeforevalidate"]=>
object(CList)#316 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(14) "beforeValidate"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onbeforesave"]=>
object(CList)#317 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(10) "beforeSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
["onaftersave"]=>
object(CList)#318 (5) {
["_d":"CList":private]=>
array(1) {
[0]=>
array(2) {
[0]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
[1]=>
string(9) "afterSave"
}
}
["_c":"CList":private]=>
int(1)
["_r":"CList":private]=>
bool(false)
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
array(1) {
["activerecord-relation"]=>
object(EActiveRecordRelationBehavior)#314 (6) {
["useTransaction"]=>
bool(true)
["_transaction":"EActiveRecordRelationBehavior":private]=>
NULL
["_enabled":"CBehavior":private]=>
bool(true)
["_owner":"CBehavior":private]=>
*RECURSION*
["_e":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
["_m":"CComponent":private]=>
NULL
}
}
}
}