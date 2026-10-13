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«Северречфлот» завершит рейсы между Ханты-Мансийском и Сургутом 25 октября

Северречфлот завершит пассажирскую навигацию в Югре с 18 октября по 1 ноября

«Северречфлот» завершит рейсы между Ханты-Мансийском и Сургутом 25 октября
Фото Северречфлот

«Северречфлот» планирует выполнить последний рейс на маршруте Ханты-Мансийск — Сургут 25 октября. В целом перевозчик будет завершать пассажирскую навигацию в Югре поэтапно — с 18 октября по 1 ноября, сообщает «Стройкомплекс Югры».

Предварительный график последних рейсов:

  • 18 октября — Ларьяк — Охтеурская переправа, отправление из Ларьяка.
  • 19 октября — Игрим — Березово, отправление из Игрима; Белоярский — Ванзеват.
  • 22 октября — Ханты-Мансийск — Кышик, Ханты-Мансийск — Пырьях, Белоярский — Приобье, Приобье — Березово.
  • 23 октября — Октябрьское — Большой Камень.
  • 24 октября — Ханты-Мансийск — Селиярово; Березово — Ханты-Мансийск.
  • 25 октября — Ханты-Мансийск — Нялино, Ханты-Мансийск — Сургут, Нижние Нарыкары — Приобье, Октябрьское — Приобье, Перегребное — Приобье.
  • 26 октября — Урманный — Ханты-Мансийск, Ханты-Мансийск — Троица.
  • 31 октября — Междуреченский — Луговой и Междуреченский — Кондинское, в обе стороны.
  • 1 ноября — Ханты-Мансийск — Цингалы; Выкатной — Ханты-Мансийск.

При резком похолодании и угрозе ледостава компания может закончить перевозки раньше. Перед поездкой пассажирам следует уточнить расписание на сайте «Северречфлота» или в круглосуточной диспетчерской по телефону +7 (908) 881-52-73.


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