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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Югорчанка заплатит почти 100 тысяч рублей штрафа за оскорбления президента в комментариях

Жительницу Ханты-Мансийска оштрафовали на 90 тысяч рублей за комментарии в Telegram

Югорчанка заплатит почти 100 тысяч рублей штрафа за оскорбления президента в комментариях
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

Ханты-Мансийский районный суд назначил местной жительнице три штрафа по 30 тысяч рублей за комментарии о президенте России в Telegram. Общая сумма составила 90 тысяч рублей, сообщает пресс-служба судов Югры.

Суд установил, что женщина публиковала комментарии под постами других пользователей в 2022–2023 годах. По оценке суда, в трех высказываниях она в неприличной форме отзывалась о президенте, проявляя явное неуважение к органам государственной власти.

Суд рассмотрел три дела по части 3 статьи 20.1 КоАП РФ. При назначении наказания он учел, что жительница окружной столицы признала вину и раскаялась.


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