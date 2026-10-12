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}
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Больше опросов

Технопарк Югры вошел в пятерку лучших в России

Технопарк Югры занял четвертое место в Национальном рейтинге

Технопарк Югры вошел в пятерку лучших в России
Фото Технопарка высоких технологий Югры

Технопарк высоких технологий Югры занял четвертое место среди 45 площадок в XII Национальном рейтинге технопарков России. Об этом сообщает «Югра официально». Итоги экспертной оценки представили на Международном форуме «InRussia 2026» в Омске.

Сейчас технопарк объединяет 91 компанию-резидента, в том числе 26 малых технологических предприятий. В 2025 году резиденты создали 940 рабочих мест.

Организация сотрудничает с вузами и фондами, помогает молодым специалистам развивать проекты. Школьники участвуют в конкурсе «Молодой изобретатель Югры», студенты получают гранты по программам «УМНИК» и «Студенческий стартап». Начинающим компаниям поддержку оказывает Акселератор технологических стартапов.

Ранее siapress.ru сообщал, что технопарк открыл шестой сезон Акселератора технологических стартапов. За пять предыдущих лет организаторы получили более 900 заявок из более чем 40 регионов России. Программу технопарк проводит при поддержке правительства Югры.


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