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С приходом частного перевозчика на популярные автобусные маршруты в Сургуте вы ожидаете:

Улучшения качества перевозок 28%

Ухудшения качества перевозок 45%

Все будет как раньше 21%

Не знаю 6%

Всего голосов: 100

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ХК «Югра» проведет четыре подряд домашних матча. У команды проблемы в сезоне

С 13 по 19 октября ХК «Югра» сыграет четыре домашних матча

ХК «Югра» проведет четыре подряд домашних матча. У команды проблемы в сезоне
Фото t.me/ugra_official

Хоккейный клуб «Югра» возвращается на домашний лед: с 13 по 19 октября команда проведет четыре матча. Расписание предстоящей серии опубликовал канал «Югра официально».

Первым соперником станет «Буран», затем югорчане встретятся с «Тамбовом», «Дизелем» и «Кристаллом С».

Расписание матчей:

  • 13 октября, 19:00 — «Югра» — «Буран»;
  • 15 октября, 19:00 — «Югра» — «Тамбов»;
  • 17 октября, 17:00 — «Югра» — «Дизель»;
  • 19 октября, 19:00 — «Югра» — «Кристалл С».

Билеты и трансляции встреч доступны на сайте хоккейного клуба «Югра».

Напомним, что «Югра» выиграла предыдущий сезон ВХЛ, но в этом у нее дела обстоят неважно. Команда пока занимает 21-е место, у нее 12 очков в 11 матчах, из которых шесть она выиграла и пять проиграла. В последней встрече перед домашней серией югорчане уступили на выезде «Омским Крыльям» со счетом 0:1.


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Топ 10

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  2. Власти установят на «грэсовском пятачке» Сургута 12-метровую «Призму энергии» 487
  3. ​Зайти правильно 435
  4. ​Грузовики начали портить газон на обновленном проезде Мунарева 416
  5. Сургутянка Анастасия Тихонова в Бангкоке провела свой 61-й профессиональный бой. Поражений у нее нет 411
  6. ​В Сквере Журналиста в Сургуте скоро заработают туалеты 408
  7. ​Ремонт треснувших стен школы №44 в Сургуте затянется до конца ноября 397
  8. Суд обязал владельцев частной галереи в Нефтеюганске передать государству недвижимость и прибыль 385
  9. ​Набережная правого рукава Саймы в Сургуте получит собственное имя 382
  10. Льготники Тюменской области с 2027 года будут ездить в пригородных поездах по карте ТТС 370
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 октября? // АФИША 2831
  2. ​Аналитик назвала продукты, которые стоит купить к Новому году заранее 2693
  3. ​Артём Кириленко: «Главный эффект Сургутской агломерации − когда жители перестанут замечать административные границы» 2033
  4. ​Сфера перевозок уплывает из рук города, и все молчат 1896
  5. Югра открыла первую в России цифровую лабораторию для изучения климата 1762
  6. Иностранец, зараженный ВИЧ, пытался через суд в Югре оспорить решение о высылке из России 1661
  7. ​Возьмите типовой теплый переход, которых РЖД построило в десятки в Москве, и сделайте в Сургуте 1650
  8. Это далеко не очевидно, но чума не так страшна, как COVID 1642
  9. ​Четыре года назад некто захотел превратить гараж на улице Рабочей в «автокафе с магазином», и изуродовал облик района на годы. Что там происходит сейчас? 1525
  10. ​По сути — издевательство 1486
  1. Кандидаты от «Единой России» забрали почти все кресла в думе Сургута. Борьба развернулась только на двух участках 5115
  2. Такие милые просторы… 3778
  3. Жили-были в Сургуте 3367
  4. Мы то, что мы говорим 3366
  5. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 3205
  6. ​На продажу 2997
  7. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 октября? // АФИША 2831
  8. ​Аналитик назвала продукты, которые стоит купить к Новому году заранее 2693
  9. Казачьи бесчинства 2493
  10. Нельзя просто так взять и вычеркнуть две тысячи строителей-болгар из истории Сургута 2462

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