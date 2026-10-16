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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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После атаки беспилотника загорелся промышленный объект в Сургутском районе

Беспилотники атаковали промышленный объект в Сургутском районе

После атаки беспилотника загорелся промышленный объект в Сургутском районе
Фото сгенерировано ИИ

В результате атаки беспилотников загорелся промышленный объект в Сургутском районе. Об этом сообщил губернатор Югры Руслан Кухарук. На месте работают экстренные службы. Специалисты оценивают масштаб и характер нанесенного ущерба. Другие подробности, в том числе название объекта и сведения о возможных пострадавших, пока не приводятся.

«Держу ситуацию на личном контроле. Уважаемые жители Югры, прошу вас сохранять спокойствие и доверять информации только из проверенных источников», — написал глава региона.

Ранее 16 октября в Югре объявили сигнал «Беспилотная опасность» и ограничили работу аэропортов. Ответственные службы перевели в режим повышенной готовности, жителей попросили не подходить к окнам и по возможности не выходить на улицу.


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