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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Больше опросов

По перрону сургутского аэропорта пассажиров будут возить новые вместительные автобусы

Аэропорт Сургута получил два перронных автобуса Cobus 3000

По перрону сургутского аэропорта пассажиров будут возить новые вместительные автобусы
Фото Аэропорт Сургут

Два перронных автобуса Cobus 3000 пополнили парк спецтехники аэропорта Сургута. Как сообщили в воздушной гавани, 9 октября они начнут перевозить пассажиров между терминалом и самолетами.

В аэропорту отмечают, что вместительные салоны и высокая пропускная способность автобусов помогут эффективнее обслуживать рейсы. Пополнение парка стало частью обновления наземной инфраструктуры и повышения комфорта пассажиров.

Ранее мы рассказывали, что в аэропорту Сургута планируется большой капремонт, в ходе которого будут увеличены все площади (от парковки до стерильной зоны), а количество телетрапов вырастет до четырех.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru 
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Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 октября? // АФИША 592
  2. Росавиация начала закрывать аэропорты Югры на время беспилотной опасности 490
  3. Жители Югры стали чаще болеть пневмонией 467
  4. Окружные власти разрешили родителям не отправлять детей в школы, если беспилотная опасность продлится до утра 452
  5. Компания, забравшая контракт на перевозки у СПОПАТа, также выиграла аукцион на 5,5 млрд в Ханты-Мансийске 451
  6. Власти Югры объявили сигнал беспилотной опасности 450
  7. Медведи пробрались на дачный участок в Излучинске и пытались вскрыть здание на месторождении 441
  8. Беспилотная опасность объявлена на всей территории Урала 425
  9. ​Артём Кириленко: «Главный эффект Сургутской агломерации − когда жители перестанут замечать административные границы» 372
  10. Тюменские предприниматели получили более 1300 услуг через цифровую платформу МСП 369
  1. ​Минус 2,7 миллиарда: какие школы, дороги и городские проекты вычеркнуты из бюджета Сургута в этом году 1627
  2. ​В сургутском Сквере Дружбы народов появилась фотозона 1424
  3. В Сургуте на 90 суток приостановлена работа одного из суши-баров после сообщений о кишечных инфекциях 1391
  4. Сварщик из Сургута Валентин Ольховский выиграл федеральный конкурс и получил миллион 1350
  5. В Югре суд не позволил продавцу квартиры провернуть «схему Долиной» 1245
  6. ​Югре давно пора перенять опыт Татарстана — ставить депутатам Госдумы планы по привлечению денег на территорию 1182
  7. ​Закрываем дачу на зиму: что проверить сургутянам перед холодами 1180
  8. Строители обновили сцену в сургутском ДК «Магистраль» — теперь она поворачивается автоматически 1176
  9. ​В Сургуте умер ветеран Великой Отечественной войны Иван Тимченко 1175
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