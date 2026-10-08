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ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdbTsnb реклама на siapress.ru
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Чат-бот «Стоп-наркотик. Сургут» принимает сообщения о рекламе наркотиков в MAX

Сургутяне могут сообщить о рекламе наркотиков через чат-бот в MAX
Фото администрации Сургута

Жители Сургута могут сообщать о рекламе наркотиков на стенах через чат-бот «Стоп-наркотик. Сургут» в мессенджере MAX. О работе сервиса напомнила администрация города.

Чтобы отправить обращение, достаточно сфотографировать надпись и указать адрес в чат-боте «Стоп-наркотик. Сургут».

После регистрации сообщения информацию получают управляющие компании, собственники объектов и полиция. Обращения помогают организовать удаление незаконной рекламы и установить тех, кто ее разместил.

Ранее siapress.ru сообщал, что полиция Сургута обнаружила более восьми килограммов растительных наркотиков на даче местного жителя. В отношении 48-летнего мужчины правоохранители возбудили уголовное дело о покушении на сбыт.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcmkpzo реклама на siapress.ru 
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Сегодня Неделя Месяц
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