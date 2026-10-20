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Аэропорт Ханты-Мансийска смягчил правила повторного въезда на парковку

Аэропорт Ханты-Мансийска сократил интервал между бесплатными заездами до 20 минут

Аэропорт Ханты-Мансийска смягчил правила повторного въезда на парковку
Фото t.me/stroyka_ugra

В аэропорту Ханты-Мансийска бесплатно вернуться на парковку теперь можно через 20 минут после выезда вместо прежних 30. Об изменении правил сообщает ugra-news.ru.

Если автомобиль возвращается раньше установленного срока, бесплатный период не предоставляется — сразу начисляется плата за час стоянки. Теперь для нового бесплатного заезда водителю достаточно выдержать 20-минутный интервал.

Изменение удобно прежде всего таксистам, а также тем, кто встречает или провожает пассажиров. Оно позволяет быстрее вернуться к терминалу за следующим клиентом или забытой вещью.

В Сургуте интервал между бесплатными заездами на привокзальную площадь аэропорта составляет 30 минут: с 20 апреля его сократили с часа. Бесплатно находиться у терминала можно 20 минут. При повторном въезде раньше чем через полчаса после выезда взимают 400 рублей за каждый такой заезд. Контроль ведется автоматически по государственным номерам автомобилей.


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МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrfXXi реклама на siapress.ru
МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcrfXXi реклама на siapress.ru 
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  4. В думе Югры исчезнут две фракции, зато появится одна новая 3487
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 10-11 октября? // АФИША 3454
  6. ​На продажу 3344
  7. ​Аналитик назвала продукты, которые стоит купить к Новому году заранее 3263
  8. Итоги закрытия сургутского аэропорта на фоне атаки БПЛА: максимальная задержка рейса превысила 19 часов 3253
  9. Казачьи бесчинства 3020
  10. ​Клюква, остатки брусники и кедровые орехи — что еще можно добрать в лесу перед началом морозов 2592

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