Логотип Сиапресс
USD  81,5478   EUR  94,9351  

Новости

Больше новостей
Предложение брать социальный налог с неработающих здоровых граждан - это:
Комментировать
0
Запрет на ношение хиджабов в школах Югры - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы готовы пользоваться такси на базе Нивы и УАЗа?
Комментировать
0
Предложение Минпромторга включить в список лицензируемых для служб такси авто марок Нива И УАЗ - это:
Комментировать
0
Вы предпочитаете:
Комментировать
0
Больше опросов

Недвижимость под 17%: где искать выгоду // ONLINE

Брокер Наталья Маркова – о ситуации на рынке, выгодных стратегиях и встрече с жителями Сургута

Недвижимость под 17%: где искать выгоду // ONLINE
Фото спикера

Рынок недвижимости переживает непростое время: ключевая ставка выросла, спрос меняется, а стратегии покупателей становятся все осторожнее. Почему северные города реагируют на изменения иначе, чем мегаполисы? Как сохранить выгоду при покупке жилья и какие инструменты сегодня реально работают? Об этом в эфире siapress.ru расскажет брокер по недвижимости Наталья Маркова.

Спикер также поделится подробностями предстоящей встречи в Интеллектуальном клубе Сургута – она состоится 17 октября и будет посвящена инвестициям в жилье и новым форматам покупки.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 09:42, просмотров: 143, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

МАУ «Сургутская филармония». ИНН8602003324. erid:2SDnjcNYH8i реклама на siapress.ru
Топ 10

Сегодня Неделя Месяц
  1. ​Иностранцы больше не смогут получать в Югре и России бесплатную медицинскую помощь наравне с гражданами 1332
  2. ​Власти Сургута объяснили, почему жильцы дома на Ивана Захарова заплатили за отопление, которого не было 1021
  3. Сургутские врачи девять лет боролись за жизнь пациентки с сложной онкологией — и преуспели 738
  4. В Сургутском регионе СвЖД отремонтировали более 60 км путей 583
  5. ​Семейная ипотека может стать менее доступной ‒ ГК «Сибпромстрой» дает шанс купить жилье на льготных условиях 569
  6. В Югре откроется первая в округе фабрика по переработке бумаги 528
  7. ​В Сургуте прошел очередной этап осенней акции по высадке деревьев 521
  8. ​В Госдуме предложили льготную ипотеку для заводчан. Дойдет ли это до Югры? 520
  9. Стартовал прием заявок на субсидию до 2 млн рублей на открытие бизнеса в Югре. Для ветеранов — особые условия 513
  10. ​День пожилого человека в пансионате «Заботливое сердце» в Сургуте: праздник для души и новые возможности для города 513
  1. ​Жителям одного из домов Сургута пришли платежки за полный месяц отопления, хотя тепло дали лишь в конце сентября 4029
  2. ​В Сургуте закрывается «Читай-город» на проспекте Ленина 3252
  3. ​20 лет ожидания: школу в 5А микрорайоне Сургута обещают построить к 2028 году 2575
  4. ​Сургутяне сажают деревья там, где будут жить ‒ в ЖК «Георгиевском» высадили 30 сосен за выходные 2533
  5. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 4-5 октября? // АФИША 2160
  6. ​Митинг или недоразумение? В Сургуте рабочие УТТ-2 перекрыли въезд к базе − «Сургутнефтегаз» называет инцидент частным случаем 2130
  7. ​Фестиваль «Мир звучит». Павел Шаромов // ONLINE 2101
  8. ​В Сургуте изменилось движение автобусов: началось зимнее расписание 2034
  9. Погуляем, поедим 1914
  10. Максим Слепов обсудил с сургутскими единороссами патриотическую значимость спортивных побед 1878
  1. Честная пятидневка 10928
  2. ​Опасные интернет-тренды 9609
  3. ​Что? Сало в шоколаде? Так это не шутка? 7980
  4. Возможно, эпоха частных владельцев у коммунальных и энергоактивов подходит к концу. Но для потребителей мало что поменяется 5165
  5. ​Где концерты, Зин? 4957
  6. ​Куда сходить в Сургуте на выходных 13-14 сентября? // АФИША 4878
  7. ​Генпрокуратура добивается полной блокировки имущества энергетических бизнесменов Бикова и Боброва. Дело об изъятия активов рассмотрят 22 сентября 4641
  8. ​В Сургуте начали строить новую дорогу на Тюменском тракте 4623
  9. Закон об изъятии пустующих участков нужно использовать, чтобы очистить Сургут от заброшек. Но помимо закона нужна воля властей 4528
  10. ​В Сургуте три новые дороги соединят улицы Усольцева, Шидловского и Билецкого 4378

последние комментарии читаемые комментируемые

Сетевое издание siapress.ru (16+)
Учредитель:© ООО «Северпечать», 2024.
628403, Россия, ХМАО-Югра, город Сургут, Бульвар Свободы, д. 1 СИА-ПРЕСС ЦЕНТР
Телефон редакции: +7 (3462) 44-23-23
Главный редактор: Латипова Юлия Альфитовна
Дежурный по сайту: post@siapress.ru

При использовании материалов ссылка обязательна. Свидетельство о регистрации СМИ: ЭЛ № ФС 77 – 66042 от 10.06.2016, выдано Федеральной службой по надзору в сфере связи, информационных технологий и массовых коммуникаций. Редакция не несет ответственности за достоверность информации, опубликованной в рекламных объявлениях.
Материалы в рубриках «Компании», «Недвижимость» и «Новости бизнеса» размещаются на коммерческой основе.

Правила сайта    Рекламодателям   

Дизайн и разработка -
web-студия ООО «СМИА СИА-ПРЕСС»

Карта сайта

Яндекс.Метрика