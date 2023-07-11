16+
Логотип Сиапресс
USD  90,5045   EUR  99,6775  

Новости

Сердце после ковида: рассказывает кардиолог // ONLINE

Кардиолог расскажет о влиянии ковида на сердце

Сердце после ковида: рассказывает кардиолог // ONLINE
Фото предоставлено пресс-службой кардиодиспансера

Ковид сегодня не в тренде, однако уже можно говорить о том, как сильно эта болезнь влияет на здоровье человека. В эфире нашей студии поговорим о влиянии коронавируса на сердце. Мы пригласили заведующую кардиологическим дневным стационаром, кандидата медицинских наук Анастасию Максименко.


нравится (0) не нравится (0)
Сегодня в 17:50, просмотров: 90, комментариев: 0
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика