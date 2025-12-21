16+
ООО «Сибпромстрой-Югория», ИНН 8602219323 erid:2SDnjdvg15y реклама на siapress.ru
Детский ансамбль из Сургута стал триумфатором международного конкурса в Великом Устюге

​Сургутский ансамбль «Конфетки-бараночки» завоевал два Гран-при на международном конкурсе

Детский ансамбль из Сургута стал триумфатором международного конкурса в Великом Устюге
Фото администрации Сургута

Образцовый художественный коллектив ансамбль русской народной песни «КОНФЕТКИ-БАРАНОЧКИ» Дворца искусств «Нефтяник» (руководитель – Елена Серафимова) стал абсолютным победителем IV Международного конкурса-фестиваля детского, юношеского и взрослого творчества «Морозное вдохновение», который проходил в Великом Устюге, рассказывает администрация Сургута.

Коллектив удостоился сразу двух Гран-при: высшей награды жюри был удостоен весь ансамбль, а также солистка коллектива Екатерина Гордеева.

Для младшей группы «Конфеток-бараночек» участие в конкурсе такого уровня стало первым опытом. Юные артисты представили на суд жюри русские народные песни «Куда барыня ходила» и «Балалайка». По итогам прослушиваний эксперты единодушно признали выступление сургутян одним из лучших на фестивале.


Сегодня в 18:13
Комментариев пока нет.

Комментарии могут оставлять только зарегистрированные пользователи.

Вы можете войти на сайт 

Яндекс.Метрика